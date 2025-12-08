Gators Make Changes to Offensive Line Coaching Staff

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida Gators head coach Jon Sumrall is making more changes to his offensive staff.

According to On3, both offensive line coaches, Rob Sale and Jonathan Decoster, will not be retained under Sumrall, making them the fourth and fifth coaches to depart from the program.

Sale was a part of former head coach Billy Napier's original staff, originally holding the title of co-offensive coordinator in addition to his offensive line duties until the 2025 season. Decoster joined the staff in 2024, replacing Darnell Stapleton.

Florida Gators assistant coach for offensive line Rob Sale will not be retained. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

In 2022, Florida's offensive line, also benefitting from a dual threat quarterback in Anthony Richardson, shined as the Gators rushed for 2,603 yards while only giving up 17 sacks. Running backs Montrell Johnson Jr. (841) and Trevor Etienne (719) led the way with Richardson adding 654 yards.

However, the unit took a step back in 2023, giving up an astounding 39 sacks, 31 of which with Graham Mertz at quarterback.

In 2024, Decoster's first year on staff, the unit make a big jump forward as center Jake Slaughter was named AP First Team All-American combined with strong seasons from tackles Austin Barber, Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson and guards Knijeah Harris and Damieon George Jr.

Florida offensive line coach Jonathan Decoster will not be retained. | Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

While 2025 saw a decent season as Jadan Baugh rushed for over 1,100 yards, the unit was criticized for inconsistent pass protection and penalties, while the staff was criticized for underwhelming recruiting across the four seasons with Napier leading the program.

Florida will now look to replace to two, likely with just one offensive line coach. It should be noted that new offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner's offensive line coach at Georgia Tech, Geep Wade, is set to leave the program for Nebraska.

Florida Gators' Staff Changes Under Sumrall

Earlier on Monday, multiple reports indicated that receivers coach Billy Gonzales and running backs coach Jabbar Juluke would also not be retained. Additionally, defensive coordinator Ron Roberts was reported earlier in the week to be the top target for the same role at Arkansas.

Meanwhile, defensive line coach Gerald Chatman will be retained, according to multiple reports.

Meanwhile, Sumrall has finalized the hiring of one coordinator in defensive coordinator Brad White from Kentucky, while Georgia Tech offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner is expected to be named the offensive coordinator.

Florida Gators head coach Jon Sumrall is piecing together his first coaching staff. | UAA Communications

Last week, Sumrall said his staff would have a mix of existing staffers, staffers he worked with at prior stops and staffers he has never worked with before.

"I don't hire a staff off of who are my buddies," he explained. "I hire a staff based upon what is the absolute best group of people we can put together to serve and develop our players and win championships at that place."

Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of Florida's staff changes under Sumrall here.

