Colts vs. Seahawks Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 15
The Indianapolis Colts continued their fall from grace with a 36-19 loss in Jacksonville on Sunday. To make matters worse, Daniel Jones suffered a season-ending injury to tank the Colts’ Super Bowl odds and chances to make the playoffs.
The Colts have now lost three straight and four of their last five, while the Seattle Seahawks have rattled off three wins in a row after their road loss to the Rams.
Can the Seahawks cover as big favorites at home?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in Week 15.
Colts vs. Seahawks Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Colts +11.5 (-110)
- Seahawks -11.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Colts: +575
- Seahawks: -845
Total
- 42.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Colts vs. Seahawks How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, December 14
- Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Venue: Lumen Field
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Colts record: 8-5
- Seahawks record: 10-3
Colts vs. Seahawks Betting Trends
- The Colts are 7-6 against the spread this season.
- The Seahawks are 10-3 against the spread this season.
- The OVER is 7-6 in the Colts' games this season.
- The OVER is 8-5 in the Seahawks' games this season.
- The Colts are 3-4 against the spread on the road this season.
- The Seahawks are 4-2 against the spread at home this season.
Colts vs. Seahawks Injury Reports
Colts Injury Report
- Daniel Jones – out
- Alec Pierce – questionable
- Anthony Gould – questionable
- Braden Smith – questionable
- Chris Lammons – questionable
- JT Tuimoloau – questionable
Seahawks Injury Report
- Jared Ivey – out
- Elijah Arroyo – questionable
- Brandon Pii – questionable
Colts vs. Seahawks Key Player to Watch
Jonathan Taylor, Running Back, Indianapolis Colts
If the Colts want any chance of turning this thing around, they’re going to need Jonathan Taylor to find his top gear again. Since putting up 244 yards and three touchdowns against the Falcons in Berlin, Taylor has totaled 217 yards and one touchdown in his last three contests.
Those numbers are actually pretty solid for a running back in today’s NFL, but Taylor isn’t any old running back.
Taylor still leads the league with 1,356 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns. We’ll see how he does against a Seahawks defense allowing just 91.2 rushing yards per game, though.
Colts vs. Seahawks Prediction and Pick
The Seahawks are the only way you can possibly look in this game. Their defense should be able to slow down Jonathan Taylor, and the Colts will have to go away from the running game once the Seahawks take a lead.
Seattle has a point differential of 63-9 in the last two weeks following a close win in Tennessee and loss to the Rams. The Seahawks have been able to cover as favorites throughout the season, and I don’t see that changing here against a Colts team in freefall.
Pick: Seahawks -11.5 (-110)
