Could Eric Singleton Jr. Play Against Ole Miss? Sumrall Updates Status of Gators WR

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — After missing the last two games with an ankle injury, Florida Gators wide receiver Eric Singleton's return seems near but is not yet guaranteed.

After participating in warmups but ultimately missing Saturday's win over Auburn, Singleton Jr. will remain a game-time decision ahead of this week's game against Ole Miss, head coach Jon Sumrall said on Monday. Florida will release availability reports on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at approximately 8:10 p.m. and a pregame availability report on Saturday at 2 p.m.

"He did a little bit more today than he's done," Sumrall said. "He'll probably get to do that all week, and then Saturday we’ll warm him up and if he is great, we're going to play. If it's like, ‘Man, I'm not feeling good cutting or I don't feel like I can hold up,’ then I'll say, ‘Hey, man, enjoy watching the game.’"

Expected to be a headliner in Florida's passing attack, Singleton Jr. lasted one drive this season before going down with his injury. He was hurt lead-blocking for Vernell Brown III on a screen pass during Florida's first offensive drive of the season against FAU. He was later seen in a boot the following week against Campbell before being a game-time decision against the Tigers.

"He maybe could have gone, but I wasn't going to let his desire to play in that situation override common sense. Common sense has to prevail," Sumrall said of the decision to not play Singleton Jr. in the 44-39 win. "You force a guy like that back too soon with his skill set, and then something bad happens that we could have avoided, and then you set him back four more weeks."

In Singleton's place, Florida has relied heavily on starters Vernell Brown III (14 catches, 246 yards, two touchdowns) and Dallas Wilson (12 catches, 225 yards, two touchdowns), with Bailey Stockton and TJ Abrams providing immediate depth. Micah Mays Jr. and Kahleil Jackson provide depth as well. While he has not been able to play, Singleton Jr. has been at the forefront of supporting his teammates.

"We give out an award each week to the guy on the team that has the best spirit in the game that’s got great energy and great juice. He was that award winner internally with our team this week because his sideline engagement, his encouragement with teammates was phenomenal," Sumrall detailed. "Great teammate, man.”

Nonetheless, Florida would happily welcome Singleton Jr. back into the lineup ahead of Saturday's home game against No. 4 Ole Miss, who just knocked off top-10 LSU last weekend. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. with television coverage on ABC.

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