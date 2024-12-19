Dallas Wilson Highlights WR Interest in Florida Gators
Just 15 days after officially signing with the Oregon Ducks, Five-star and No. 4 wide receiver, according to 247 Sports, in the class of 2025 Dallas Wilson reportedly wants out of his NLI contract and is expected to sign with the Florida Gators instead.
It took an unusual rout to get to this moment.
On Dec. 4, Wilson received multiple predictions to flip to Florida, before ultimately sticking with the Ducks and signing on with the No. 2 class in the country. The 6-foot-2, 193-pound receiver from Tampa, Fla., was ranked the 19th-best player in the country.
From that point, it seemed like Florida missed out at the last possible moment. But in the end, it appears that Wilson wants to be a Gator after all.
Wilson highlights the surge in wide receivers checking in on the Gators as of late.
UCLA transfer J. Michael Sturdivant is on Florida's radar, according to On3’s Keith Niebuhr. Sturdivant was expected to visit rival Georgia in the upcoming days.
Though just predictions, if the Gators can close it will easily be two of the biggest moves this offseason, giving the young freshman DJ Lagway two dangerous weapons. In regard to Wilson, it is obvious that Lagway would approve.
The addition of Wilson will also highlight the 2025 receiving class led by a highly rated legacy Vernall Brown III, as well as Miami Central four-star Naeshaun Montgomery. Wilson and Montgomery both headlined RAW Miami’s 7on7 team that also included Gator commits Ben Hanks, Drake Stubbs and Jaelen Waters. The talented receivers consistently put on a show playing next to each other, and now may get a chance to do the same in the swamp.