Death Valley Disaster Could be (Another) Beginning of the End for Napier
The Florida Gators, once again, lost another game that looked winnable. In a cruel twist of irony, LSU ended the Gators' College Football Playoff hopes and possibly ended Billy Napier's coaching tenure in The Swamp. 20-10 does not look awful, but considering how they lost, this fits. A John F. Kennedy quote stands out in this instance.
"Victory has a thousand fathers, but defeat is an orphan."
However, in this case, the crushing loss is related to a myriad of people in the program.
From throwing far behind the sticks on third down to a lack of discipline, the Gators are at risk of not making a bowl, and even if they do, it should not be enough to save Napier's job or any of his assistants. In all honesty, the roster needs a flip to get right.
This combination at UF is just not working. No one wants to hear about the magical run of last year. The team caught lightning in a bottle, propelling them to a miraculous conclusion to their season. Florida, on balance, should always be a big-time program. So, the Cinderella narrative does not work, nor should anyone attempt to try it. The excuse reservoir is permanently dry.
Zero Progression
Last year, DJ Lagway took the field as a bright-eyed freshman, thrown into the lineup when Graham Mertz suffered an injury. He took the ball and made plays. His ceiling looked extremely high and his future terribly bright.
However, what you saw on Saturday was the fact that he does not look like he's improved. He's taken a step back.
Apologists will say that he's recovering from injury. It's football; everyone sustains some sort of injury. It's the nature of a sport that relies on attrition. The only physical part of the sophomore that needs examination is his eyes. What exactly is he seeing? The same mistakes and expecting different results.
LSU disguised coverages and fooled Lagway so many times that it became embarrassing. Throwing the ball into double or even triple coverage continues to be an issue. Likewise, he threw four of his five picks on third down.
Those five picks are also the most by a UF quarterback since 1992.
Time to Leave?
Last year's strong finish could've granted Billy Napier grace. However, let's talk about Napier, the head coach and playcaller. First, the lack of discipline continues to astound. If it's not a pregame altercation involving his team, it's the holding penalties that absolutely killed drives, like the 87-yard touchdown called back. Add in the fact that Napier stays consistent with throwing the ball behind the sticks on third down. He seems to expect the receiver to gain five yards based on tackle-breaking and sheer will.
Overview
Florida will need another strong run to duplicate last season's success. In all honesty, should they want Napier and the coaching staff to continue with this team? All of the talent to win double-digit games, but none of the coaching to see it through.
Athletic director Scott Stricklin voiced his support for Napier last season, with outsiders believing they were tied to the hip due to Stricklin's own shortcomings with the football program, but with the AD now under contract until 2030 with a semi-retirement position ready for him until 2035, he no longer appears tied down by Napier.
Will he make the move? Something needs to happen, as the team looks listless on offense and does not look any better.