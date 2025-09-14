Gators Fall to LSU, 20-10, as Lagway Throws Career-High Five Interceptions
BATON ROUGE, La.-- DJ Lagway threw a career-high five interceptions, the run game was stuffed and the Florida Gators on Saturday fell to 1-2 for the second season in a row with a 20-10 loss at No. 3 LSU.
The Gators, losers of two-straight, have now lost six of their last seven against LSU, including now four straight in Death Valley, despite holding LSU to just four third-down conversions on 14 attempts and have 24 more offensive plays.
Turnovers directly cost Florida's chances.
Lagway continued his 2025 struggles, going 33-for-49 with 287 yards, one touchdown and five interceptions, including a pick-six by LSU's Dashawn Spears to give the Tigers a two-score lead in the third quarter. Spears had two picks in the game, while four of Lagway's five interceptions came on third down.
Lagway is the first UF quarterback with four individual interceptions in a game since Rex Grossman in 2002, which was also in a loss to LSU, and the first with five since Shane Matthews in 1992.
Meanwhile, the Gators' rushing attack, which had been the strength behind back-to-back 90-yard performances by Jadan Baugh, was held to just 79 yards on 27 carries.
Florida's defense held LSU's offense to three-straight three-and-outs but only mustered three points offensively.
A 20-yard punt return by Vernell Brown III plus a later targeting call on LSU linebacker Whit Weeks set up a 45-yard field goal by Trey Smack to take the lead.
From there, the offense shot itself in the foot on back-to-back drives.
After a second three-and-out, Lagway under threw J. Michael Sturdivant, leading to an interception, and a drive later, had an 87-yard touchdown pass to Baugh negated by a hold on Knijeah Harris
Harris' penalty is the third touchdown-negating penalty by Florida in the last two weeks.
LSU kicked a field goal a drive later to tie the game in the second quarter before taking the lead a drive later with a 23-yard touchdown pass from Garrett Nussmeier to Zavion Thomas. Nussmeier converted two third downs on the drive with a 15-yard pass to Thomas early in the 10-play drive and a 23-yard pass to Aaron Anderson to put LSU in UF territory.
Now trailing, Lagway briefly came alive.
Lagway hit J. Michael Sturdivant and Baugh for 18-yard and 25-yard completions before finding Aidan Mizell for a nine-yard reception on third down deep in LSU territory. Three plays later, Lagway hit Mizell for a 10-yard touchdown to tie the game.
Lagway now has eight-straight starts with a touchdown pass, while Mizell scored his first touchdown of the season.
The momentum did not carry over, though, as Lagway threw his second interception of the night with less than a minute left in the half, and LSU added another field goal as time expired to take a 13-10 lead into the locker room.
Lagway continued to struggle in the second half with his third interception of the night - the pick-six by Spears - early in the second half as LSU took a 20-10 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Gators got slight hope at the beginning of the fourth quarter after an interception by Dijon Johnson before Lagway ended the hope with his fourth interception of the night, this time into triple coverage in the end zone with LSU's Tamarcus Cooley coming up with the pick
Lagway threw his fifth late in the fourth quarter, this time to DJ Pickett, on a panicked lob near the sideline, sealing the win for LSU.
The Gators, 0-1 in SEC play in three of the last four seasons, now face No. 5 Miami on the road next week with questions continuing to surround the direction of the program under Napier, who falls to 20-21 as Florida's head coach.
The Hurricanes, who defeated Florida last year to open the season, defeated USF, 49-12. USF defeated Florida a week ago, 18-16.
Kickoff at Miami next week will be at either 7 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. with television coverage on either ESPN or ABC.