DJ Lagway Impresses in First SEC Start for Gators
The Florida Gators offenses under Billy Napier have severely lacked explosive plays through the air. There just hasn’t been a high volume of deep shots taken by his quarterbacks during his tenure in Gainesville. Whether that be the personnel or just the play calling itself, it’s just not been there.
But that could be a thing of the past after seeing how freshman phenom DJ Lagway aired the ball out in his first career SEC start on Saturday. Against Kentucky, Lagway displayed great arm strength and touch on multiple long balls on the way to a 48-20 routing of the Wildcats.
This was a weird start for the youngster though. Despite throwing for 259 yards, he only completed a total of seven passes, albeit a very dangerous seven.
Six of his passes were for 20 or more yards and five of those six actually went for 40 or more. The only completion not in either of these categories was a four-yard toss to Arlis Boardingham on his second drive of the game.
These five passes of 40-plus yards are tied for the most in a single game in school history. Want to know who he is tied with? He himself earlier this year against Samford. Simply, Lagway is a transcendent talent.
There also seems to be a growing connection between him and veteran wideout Elijhah Badger building. Of his seven completions, Badger was on the end of the three of them and it yielded 148 yards for the Gators top receiver.
The first catch by Badger was a 50-yard strike along the left hash marks. He found Badger wide open after splitting between two defenders to put the Gators on the Wildcats seven-yard line. The other two passes to Badger were a 58-yard bomb and 40-yard dime.
“DJ laid those in the basket,” Napier said on passes to Badger. “Those were elite throws.”
Unfortunately for Lagway, it wasn’t a perfect night. He made one freshman mistake by trying to force a pass that should’ve never been thrown and it resulted in an interception.
Yet, what he did after the interception just goes to show the level of maturity he plays with. On the ensuing drive that started on their own two-yard line, Lagway and the Gators blitzed their way down the field, only needing four plays before crossing the goal line.
For most freshmen, they might’ve let that one play impact their game the rest of the night. But Lagway isn’t most freshmen. And if he keeps on the path he is currently on, then the future is bright for the 19-year-old.