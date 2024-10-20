FINAL: Florida Gators Dominate Kentucky, 48-20, Behind Baugh's Record-Tying Night
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- It may have been quarterback DJ Lagway with the big expectations for Saturday's game against the Kentucky Wildcats, but it was fellow freshman Jadan Baugh and the defense who stole the show in the Florida Gators' 48-20 win, which snapped a three-game losing streak in the series.
Baugh, who started in place for an injured Montrell Johnson Jr., rushed for five touchdowns, which tied Tim Tebow and Trey Burton for the most in program history. He finished with 106 yards on 22 carries.
He also became the first UF true freshman to score three rushing touchdowns in a single game since Burton's five against Kentucky in 2010.
Meanwhile, the Florida defense consistently held the Wildcats in check with seven total turnovers forced with four coming on fourth-down stops, including one on the goal line.
Colorado transfer Cormani McClain, who saw his first snaps of the season after Jason Marshall Jr. went down with an injury, recorded his first-career interception on a 29-yard pick-six to seal the victory. He was one of three Gators to record an interception on the night, which matched the team's total from the previous season.
In his second-career start, DJ Lagway managed to throw for 259 yards on only 7 of 14 passing and added 46 more on the ground. He consistently hit transfer Elijhah Badger on deep passes with the former Arizona State star recording 148 yards on three catches.
A 40-yard pass from Lagway to Eugene Wilson III on the game's first drive set up a 29-yard field goal by Trey Smack. Two drives later, a 22-yard run from Lagway set up another Smack field goal, this time from 33 yards out, to put the Gators up 6-0 early in the second quarter.
However, Florida's red zone struggles to push the ball across the goal line, combined with a trick play from Kentucky, nearly lost the Gators its lead.
The Wildcats only needed three plays, all of which were runs, to go 39 yards, and a flea-flicker from Brock Vandagriff to Barion Brown from 45 yards out put Kentucky on the board with 12:05 left in the second quarter. However, a missed extra point kept the game tied at 6-6.
Lagway, who had seen his fire fade away following a strong start, got a much-needed spark with a 50-yard pass to Badger to put Florida on the 7-yard line. From there, Baugh, broke out with his first-career touchdown on the game's next play.
Saturday's game also marked the first time in program history that a true freshman started at quarterback and running back in the same game.
Florida's defense quickly got in on the action with a interception by Trikweze Bridges to give the Gators the ball on its own 46-yard line, but the Wildcats answered and then some with an interception by Kristian Story, who returned the ball 63 yards to the 11-yard line.
The Gators got the last laugh, though.
Facing fourth-and-one from its own 2-yard line, Florida stood strong and got a stop to keep the Wildcats out of the end zone and the Gators in the lead. A 27-yard rush from Baugh combined with a 58-yard catch from Badger set up a 10-yard score for Baugh.
Baugh added a one-yard score on the ensuing drive after Devin Moore returned an interception 52 yards, but Kentucky answered after Brown returned the ensuing kickoff 99 yards to make it a 27-13 game heading into halftime.
The Gators' 24 points in the second quarter were the most in a single quarter in Billy Napier's tenure. However, middle-eight struggles continued for the Gators.
Kentucky opened the third quarter with a 12-play, 75-yard drive capped off by a short touchdown run by Gavin Wimsatt. Florida's comfortable 21-point lead quickly turned into an uncomfortable 7-point lead.
Baugh and Lagway, however, continued their roles as young contributors in the Gator offense. Lagway hit Chimere Dike for two receptions totaling 67 yards, and Baugh finished the drive with his fourth score of the evening.
Additionally, the Gator defense would bounce-back with back-to-back fourth-down stops in their own territory, Jadan Baugh added his fifth score and McClain returned an interception 29 yards to seal the win.
The Gators will have a week off with its second bye of the season before turning its attention to arguably its toughest stretch of the season with four-straight matchups against ranked teams, the first two coming against two teams in playoff contention.
Florida faces Georgia on Nov. 2 in Jacksonville with kickoff at 3:30 p.m.