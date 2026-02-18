Gators at Top of Priority In-State WR's List After Scheduling Official Visit

The Florida Gators continue to establish themselves as a possible leader for Fort Lauderdale wide receiver Anthony Jennings, with the top 215 national player recently announcing his plans to officially visit the program June 4-6.

Despite heavy interest from a bevy of premier programs including Georgia, Auburn, Miami and Florida State, the Gators seem to be inching ahead for the speedy 10.8 100-meter wideout as of late.

“Florida currently sits at the top of the list. No specific number, but definitely one of the top schools,” Jennings told Florida Gators on SI. “Definitely high on my list in my recruitment process.”

A top-10 wide receiver recruit in the state of Florida and possibly rising, Jennings has taken multiple visits to Gainesville even before Jon Sumrall and his new staff took over at the program. Through the coaching turnover, the receiver’s interest has only grown.

“Coach Sumrall definitely helped with the recruitment process and just being more comfortable with the new staff. He has high energy and a great guy to be around so I would love to play for him,” Jennings said. “Their message has been that I’m their top guy in the ‘27 class…I have the ability to come in and play early.”

Now steadily continuing through his process, Jennings’ top schools have begun to take shape, with the South Florida prospect scheduling official visits with Georgia and Auburn as well as Florida, seemingly establishing a top three. Attending high school just an hour from Miami’s campus, the Hurricanes still pose a threat as well, with all four programs and more still pushing for the talented athlete.

“A program just needs to make me feel welcomed and make me feel like I belong there,” Jennings said on what factors into his decision. “The biggest factor definitely will be somewhere I will play early on as a freshman and develop into a NFL receiver.”

Though the Gators seem to be in a good position as of now for Jennings, the wideout will be keeping a close eye on Sumrall and the new staff in Gainesville as they look to prove themselves on the gridiron in 2026.

“This year, I’m looking forward to them throwing the ball a lot, especially with the new offensive coordinator. They were top in the passing game at Georgia Tech so I’m looking forward to the receivers having a lot of yards,” Jennings said. “I’m just looking forward to seeing how I could fit into the offense.”

Still months away from the new year and his scheduled visit back to Gainesville, the momentum for Florida in Jennings recruitment is real. While a decision may not be in the near future, the

Gators clearly have the foundation set for a strong push at earning his commitment before the cycle is over.

“I can definitely see myself playing in the swamp as a Gator,” Jennings said. “Ever since I stepped foot on campus, I fell in love with the place and my love just keeps growing stronger with the new staff, so I’m looking forward to the future.”