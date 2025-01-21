DJ Lagway Ranked a Top QB In The Nation In Way Too Early Rankings
Coming off a freshman year where he went 6-0 as a starter, Florida Gators starting quarterback DJ Lagway has been given higher expectations from both Florida fans and the national media alike next season.
In their ‘way-too-early’ Top-10 quarterback rankings for the 2025 season, FanDuel has ranked Lagway as the No. 3 quarterback in the nation, only behind LSU’s Garrett Nussmeier and Texas’ Arch Manning.
Notably, he is ranked two spots ahead of rival Tennessee’s Nico Iamaleava and five spots over in-state rival Miami’s new starter Carson Beck.
Lagway is the youngest gunslinger on the list and the only true freshman from last season. He is one of only two players who did not begin the 2024 season as a starter.
Though being less-proven and having less experience than most on the list, Lagway’s potential has not gone unnoticed.
Of the 10, Lagway had the second-highest passer rating last season, the second-highest yards-per-pass and the highest big-time throw rate according to PFF. He also accounted for the second-highest average depth of target on the list.
Despite the generous ranking, Lagway is certainly not a finished product. He was the lowest-graded player by PFF of the 10, on top of having the worst QBR(Quarterback rating), the worst Interceptions per attempt and finishing second-to-last in completion percentage.
While the young signal-caller has plenty of room to grow, it is obvious that he has already shown the country why Florida is so excited for year two. Not only is he being ranked as one of the best-returning players under center in the nation, but he has been boosted into the Heisman discussion as well as pushing the Gators into National Championship talks.
Though statistically unproven as of now, it is clear that the former five-star is on pace to take over college football, despite what some rival fans may try and convince you.