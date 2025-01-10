Sportsbooks Believe Gators Have National Championship Potential
The 2024 College Football national champion has yet to be crowned, but the sportsbooks are already taking bets on who will win next season.
The Florida Gators have their best odds to win a national championship next season since 2021.
Both FanDuel and DraftKings dropped their early 2025-26 season championship odds recently. Both gave Florida the 16th-best odds to win it all.
Fandual gives the Gators +5500 odds to finish on top of the college football world, while DraftKings places them at +6000.
Eight SEC teams have odds greater than Florida, with rivals such as Georgia, Tennessee and LSU all multiple spots higher. As well, instate rival Miami sits at +3500 on Fandual and +2800 on DraftKings, far better than the Orange and Blue.
Despite being behind many teams, Florida has something few teams have. DJ Lagway. Of the 15 teams with better odds than Florida, Only Texas’ Arch Manning, LSU’s Garrett Nussmeier and Penn State’s Drew Allar have better Heisman odds than Lagway (Via BetOnline).
On top of that, only seven teams above the Gators are projected to return a quarterback who started over five games for them last season. Florida will have one of the better quarterback situations in the nation, raising their ceiling.
With the Florida fanbase being especially impatient at times and a clear foundation of talent in the locker room, it is likely to be playoff-or-bust for Billy Napier in year four with the program. In the new 12-team College Football Playoff format, the Gators will have to overachieve expectations once again, looking to make a push for their first championship since 2008.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.