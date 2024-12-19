Gators QB DJ Lagway a Favorite in Vegas for 2025 Heisman Trophy
Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway is standing out as a Heisman Trophy favorite for 2025. BetOnline released its Heisman odds, and Lagway has the fifth-best odds at +1100.
The players ahead of him are Texas quarterback Arch Manning (+600), LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (+800), Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer (+900) and Penn State quarterback Drew Allar (+1000).
This isn’t the first instance of Lagway entering the Heisman chatter. ESPN’s Mark Schlabach included Lagway in his early Heisman discussion.
In 11 games, Lagway threw for 1,610 yards with 11 touchdowns and had a 5-1 record as the starting quarterback. His lone loss came in the 34-20 loss to Georgia when he was carted off the field due to a hamstring injury. Had he played the full game, there’s a solid shot that the Gators leave Jacksonville with a win.
The upset wins over No. 22 LSU and No. 9Ole Miss lifted the Gators to a surprise 7-5 finish to the season after starting 1-2 and eventually finding themselves at 4-5. The Gators have already secured their first record since 2020, but there are a few more droughts to break. They can win eight games for the first time since that same 2020 season and win their first bowl game since 2019.
This win in the Gasparilla Bowl would also be the first of the Billy Napier era. A big game over Tulane could mean the odds shift further in his favor.
Lagway was the top player of the 2024 recruiting class, according to 247 Sports, and was one of the top players in the country. He was the No. 3 player in the country and the top quarterback and athlete out of Texas.
He started off as the backup quarterback behind Graham Mertz. He made his debut in the backup role in the 41-17 loss to Miami opening week and made his first career start in Week Two against Samford. Mertz suffered a concussion and had to sit out the week. Even when Mertz was back, Lagway continued to make appearances.
Then, Mertz tore his ACL in the 23-17 loss to Tennessee, and Lagway took over. After that, he was the starter the rest of the way, when healthy. Aidan Warner started the 49-17 loss to Texas.
Three Florida Gators players, all QBs, have won the Heisman Trophy: Steve Spurrier (1966), Danny Wuerffel (1996) and Tim Tebow (2007). Two other players, also both QBs, have been finalists but did not win: Rex Grossman (2001) and Kyle Trask (2020).
Lagway will make his next early case for the Heisman when the Gators take on Tulane in the Gasparilla Bowl on Friday. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. EST.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.