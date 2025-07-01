Elam Looking for Career Resurgence in Dallas
When the Buffalo Bills drafted Florida Gators' cornerback Kaiir Elam, they expected a player who would take the defense to new heights. However, what happened in Western New York does not equate to anything that those initial hopes forecasted.
Despite playing on a perennial playoff team, Elam could neither step up and shine, or the competition just overwhelmed him, and he looked lost in coverage.
Now, Elam leaves the frozen surfaces of Buffalo for a new home with the Dallas Cowboys, who acquired Elam after a trade in March and who hope the former Gator can blossom into the pro corner many thought he would be.
ESPN writer Todd Archer also fully believes the 24-year-old corner can make things happen in his new home by rating Elam as Dallas' biggest surprise player for 2025.
"The Cowboys had him highly rated when he came into the NFL," Archer said. "He started just 12 games in three seasons with two picks, but he flashed on numerous occasions in the OTAs and minicamp. He had multiple interceptions and dropped two more. He also showed the ability to run with receivers.
"Maybe things change when the pads come on in training camp, but given the uncertainty the Cowboys have at cornerback with Trevon Diggs and third-round pick Shavon Revel Jr. working back from knee surgeries, they need Elam to be a factor."
With 4.39 speed on a six-foot-one-inch frame, there's no doubt that Elam can stay with just about every wideout. From 2019 to 2021, people saw this in the Swamp. The largest difference that remains is the question of whether Elam can legitimately cover NFL wideouts. In allowing 70.3 percent of completed targets, that does not bode well for the former UF standout.
Elam looked skittish in press coverage and unsure of his own ability, throwing out a hand to occasionally judge distance. That signifies a player who does not possess confidence. Plus, based on how well Elam tackles (six missed tackles), you could almost see a future conversion to safety.
For now, the Cowboys need to hope Elam will solve their cornerback depth problems. Teams like the Eagles and Commanders will spread Dallas out and tax their secondary by making them delve into the roster for depth and end up fielding down-the-chart players that would not normally see time in the scheme. Elam can, with good play, alleviate that, but all of that pressure is not his to hold.
Overall, the former Gator has millions of incentives to want to play well in Dallas. In June, the Cowboys declined his fifth-year option, which makes Elam hungry, hungrier than he has been during his entire NFL career. A strong payday awaits if he can play well enough to help the Dallas secondary.
Can the much-maligned former first-rounder finally live up to expectations?