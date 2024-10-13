Billy Napier Failed Florida Gators in Loss to Tennessee Volunteers
Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier, once again, managed to pull defeat out of the jaws of victory. In a season that features the Florida coach on the hot seat, Napier insists on dousing said furniture with enough gasoline to turn a silo into a Roman candle.
By all measure or metric, a coach that many believe will lose his job should approach the job with the intention of keeping it. Against Tennessee, Napier put on a show of why Florida needs to look in a new direction.
Trey Wilson
Did he disappear in the eyes of his head coach? Or, does he exist with slant patterns and jet sweeps? Defenses continue to sniff out and stop them. If the thought that "too much of a good thing can be bad", what happens with too much of tired, predictable plays?
Napier continued to take the engine out of the Ferrari and insert a 60-horsepower engine from a 1982 Chevette. Minimalizing one of your better playmakers and failing to create for him screams the need for a change.
End of First Half
Once again, the defense comes through picking off Nico Iamaleava, setting up the offense in the red zone. After a substitution penalty, which sits wholly on the coaching staff, the Gators fail to capitalize, scoring just three points in the half but still leading Tennessee 3-0.
Normally, some scintilla of a clue occurs at the end of the first half. Clock management greatly assists with ensuring leaving the field with at least three more points. The disorganization and frantic approach works against the Samfords of the world. Tennessee isn't them.
Smart Money Beats Scared Money
With the game knotted at 10 in the fourth quarter, facing a fourth-and-three from the Tennessee 39-yard line, Napier chooses to go for it with a freshman quarterback, on the road, and his defense playing lights out.
Instead of pinning the Vols deep, Florida hands the ball over. Tennessee, presented with the same situation, punted, leaving UF to start at their own six-yard-line.
Bold and reckless are not the same. Tennessee makes Florida start from inside their own ten. Florida punts, the Volunteers drive down and score to lead 17-10. If Napier does the right thing, the Gators own field position and Tennessee must work the longer field.
Irony
Florida, in this game showed why Billy Napier should probably head out of town. They possess talent all over the roster, teeming with speed and playmaking ability. Yet, they cannot get over the hump. Florida loses not because of a lack of talent.
The coaching miscues, lack of situational awareness, and clock management hurt this team and continues throughout Napier's tenure. Florida never enters a game outclassed. They start games at a coaching disadvantage. Fighting Tennessee tooth and nail shows ability. Losing in that manner displays a serious lack of leadership from the coaching staff.
For weeks now, it’s been “if not when” Florida fires Billy Napier, and Gators fans have to be asking themselves “when is enough, enough?”