ESPN Names Florida Among Potential First-Time CFP Teams
Although they were just a thrown shoe away from making the College Football Playoff back in 2020, the Florida Gators have not made the CFP since its inception in 2014.
While the Gators still have a few question marks, they’ve got a core of talented young players who now have meaningful experience under their belts. With the CFP’s expansion to 16 teams, there’s more room than ever for talented-but-imperfect teams to sneak in.
According to a collaborative article written by a group of ESPN college football reporters, Florida ranks among the 10 teams that have shot at making the CFP for the first time in program history.
“The Gators again have one of the most difficult schedules in the country, but they also have one of the best quarterbacks in DJ Lagway," the article read.
Lagway still hasn’t spent a full season as a collegiate starting quarterback, but the former five-star has already flashed enough potential to be considered an early Heisman candidate ahead of the 2025 season. As a true freshman, Lagway threw for 1,915 yards while tossing 12 touchdowns, and was even PFF’s highest-graded true freshman quarterback at one point.
The rising sophomore will have some talented targets to rely on next season, if they can stay healthy.
Receivers Eugene Wilson III and J. Michael Sturdivant have posted impressive seasons in the past (both earning FWAA Freshman All-American honors) but were slowed by injuries last season. During Wilson III’s true freshman season, he was named to the SEC All-Freshman while leading Florida with six touchdown catches and finished second on the team in receptions (61) and receiving yards (538).
During Sturdivant’s redshirt freshman season, he caught 65 passes for 755 yards and seven touchdowns, earning an honorable mention on the All-Pac 12 team.
Defensively, the Gators were able to retain some key veterans, particularly among their front seven. Projected as top 10 picks in 2026 NFL mock drafts, Tyreak Sapp and Caleb Banks both are expected to anchor a Florida front that should generate serious pressure. Florida will also be returning some contributors in their defensive backfield from last season, including Jordan Castell, Sharif Denson, Bryce Thornton and Devin Moore.
The article also notes that due to the CFP’s expansion, Florida can have a shot at the playoffs without winning the SEC.
“It would be surprising to see Florida win the SEC -- but if it finishes with two or maybe even three losses, depending on the games and opponents, it could earn an at-large bid.”
Florida kicks off their season against Long Island University, an FCS opponent, on August 30.