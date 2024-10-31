Gators QB Lagway Named PFF’s Highest Graded True Freshman
After an impressive start to his collegiate career, Florida Gators true freshman quarterback DJ Lagway is currently Pro Football Focus’ (PFF) highest-rated true freshman quarterback.
This season, Lagway has completed 62.8% of his passes while throwing for 1,024 yards and five touchdowns in just two starts this season.
In his most recent action against Kentucky, Lagway threw for 259 yards on just 14 attempts, tying his own program record for completions beyond 40 yards. Although Lagway did not finish the game with a passing touchdown, he showcased his unprecedented deep ball accuracy while leading Florida to a 48-20 win.
Heading into Week 9, Lagway had completed 63.2% of his deep passes (passes beyond 20 yards), the best percentage in the country according to PFF.
While he has not thrown enough passes to officially qualify in the NCAA’s rankings, Lagway’s 11.9 yards per pass attempt would sit first among all FBS quarterbacks.
Despite only starting two games, the Texas native has the fifth-most passing yards (1,024) among all true freshman FBS quarterbacks. Between his two starts, Lagway has thrown for 715 yards (357 yards per game). Although he was not the starter, Lagway managed to see action in every game leading up to Graham Mertz’s injury.
Before taking over as the full-time starter, Lagway was already leading the team in passing yards after breaking a Florida true freshman record by throwing for 456 yards in a breakout performance against Samford.
Before coming to Florida, Lagway was a five-star recruit and National Gatorade Player Of The Year after throwing for 8,392 yards and 100 touchdowns in his high school career.
On Saturday, Lagway faces the most difficult opponent of his young collegiate career, second-ranked Georgia. The true freshman hopes to help the Gators upset the rival Bulldogs, which would be Florida’s first win against Georgia in four years.
Florida's matchup against Georgia on Saturday in Jacksonville kicks off at 3:30 p.m. with television coverage on ABC.