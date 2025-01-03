ESPN Reveals Florida Gators Most Important Incoming Recruit
Bolstered by a late-season surge that culminated in a Gasparilla beatdown of Tulane, the Florida Gators look towards 2025 with a strong plan, especially in the offensive backfield.
Freshman Jadan Baugh emerged as a breakout star for the Gators in 2024, and ESPN thinks he’ll be getting plenty of help, naming incoming freshman Byron Louis their most important recruit.
“One of three Florida State flips in the Gators' latest class, Louis enters college after recording 3,162 rushing yards and 44 touchdowns on 400 carries against strong competition at American Heritage (Florida) High School,” Eli Lederman wrote on ESPN+.
“At 206 pounds and a shade under 6-foot, Louis is a powerful downhill runner who has good quickness in the open field and upside in the passing game with potential to become a three-down back at the next level.
“Freshman running back Jadan Baugh was a breakout star for the Gators in 2024 and one of three Florida rushers to eclipse 400 yards this fall. The other two to reach 400 yards: departing veteran Montrell Johnson Jr. and redshirt junior Ja'Kobi Jackson. Physically ready for the college game, Louis' time in the Florida backfield will come soon.”
The Road
The incoming freshman fielded offers from a myriad of FBS schools from multiple conferences. Miami, Michigan, Alabama, Wisconsin and Minnesota to name a few, came calling. On September 21, he committed to Florida State.
He seemed locked in until the bottom fell all the way out for the Seminoles, On November 26, the Fort Lauderdale standout from American Heritage High School decommitted from FSU. The same day, he committed to UF. One week later, Louis put pen to paper, becoming a Florida Gator.
Rivals ranked Louis the No. 9 running back in the country.
The Toolbox
Profiling as a bruiser with a downhill bent, Louis loves the contact aspect of the game. He churns forward, gaining yards after contact, pushing through arm tackles and trudging along. At the same time, he does possess a quality second gear, with the ability to get loose and pull away for chunk yardage.
On top of that and what could make him a compliment to Baugh, is Louis's receiving skills. He appears comfortable on swing passes and dumpoffs to gain decent yardage. Baugh enjoyed just four receptions in 2024 with a touchdown.
Role
Teams rely on a multitude of backs. Gone are the days where players get 30 carries per game all season. Louis has the tool set to get his fair share of carries with Baugh , forming a running back-by-committee, with the player with the hot hand getting the majority of the snaps.
Overview
Flipping Byron Louis from FSU may not resonate as a profound gamechanger for the Florida Gators. However, outside of the obvious power move, embarrassing a despised rival, UF landed a player who can contribute early and often in 2025.
With a stable of game breaking wideouts and presumptive Heisman candidate in DJ Lagway, the Gators will depend on the run to not only provide balance but force defenses to stay honest throughout the game.