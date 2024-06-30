Sophomore WR Expected to Play Bigger Role for Florida Gators
Eugene Wilson III allowed the Florida Gators to feast underneath on offense. Despite apparent size limitations, Wilson earned the trust of his quarterback as a freshman.
Wilson had 61 catches for 538 yards and six touchdowns as a freshman. Now, in his sophomore campaign, the Tampa product looks to capitalize on early success.
With so much attention paid to the outside wide receivers, Wilson carves up the defenses usually on their interior. With another spring practice in the books, he turns his eyes towards an even bigger 2024.
Role
As mentioned, Wilson will operate in the slot. Matched up against a third or fourth corner favors the Gators. As a slot, primarily, Wison gains separation with explosion, agility, and efficiency. With the ball, especially on end arounds, he bursts through the line of scrimmage. He averaged 9.2 yards on 10 rushes in 2023.
Plus, the lower body strength grants Wilson the ability to run throw flailing arm tackles before heading downfield. Correspondingly, on routes, he drives defenders back with definitive steps on short patterns. The corner expects a possible cut that does not always exist.
The seed of doubt plants early. Later, in the game, Wilson will return to the route, exploiting the defender who hopes to jump the pass. In space, Wilson wins battles in space with carefully disciplined steps, shaking the defender while still gaining positive yardage.
Normally, lightning-quick wideouts will use too many steps to leave defenses. As a result, that lack of movement draws other would-be tacklers. Instead, Wilson will use quicker moves, fewer steps, with no gather to get away.
Thriving
In 2023, Wilson thrived in the passing game with crossers, slants and the occasional vertical. Despite his lack of size at a listed 5'10 and 181 pounds, he bolts through the crosser, preventing the corner from bodying to disrupt route timing. Meanwhile, slants rely solely on Wilson's first three steps.
They push the defender on his heels with the threat of a deeper route. Then, with a solid foot plant, he breaks off the slant, with natural spacing. Also, in Florida's offense, the bunch formation favors the sophomore. With two teammates opening spots by vacating via route. Wilson becomes the beneficiary of single coverage, which he should win, more often than not.
Forecast
Regardless of who lines up on the outside Wilson will continue to see ample targets, perhaps eclipsing his 61 receptions. However, Florida needs to get Wilson involved at all three levels on the field.
Granted, thriving on boundary running produces huge yards, but what happens when defenses start keying on him? Play-action with Wilson testing that fourth corner vertically provides a different dynamic. Either way, Eugene Wilson III will play a vital role in Florida's offense,