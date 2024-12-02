Every Florida Gators Bowl Projection After FSU Win
The Florida Gators (7-5, 4-4 SEC) trounced out rival Florida State (2-10, 1-7 ACC), 31-11, to finish off the season.
They clinched their first winning season since 2020 and have a chance to win eight games for the first time since that same year. Florida will appear in its first bowl game since 2022 and has a shot to win a bowl game for the first time since 2019.
Let’s look at the Gators' bowl projections following the big rivalry win. These are the published projections as of Monday morning on Dec. 2 and are subject to change. Anything published later on was unable to be included in this edition.
Gasparilla Bowl (Dec. 20)
Projected Matchups: Memphis (CBS Sports), Duke (247 Sports), USF (College Football Network)
The Tampa-based bowl remains the choice of a plurality of outlets. However, none could agree on a matchup - though two did agree on a conference. Florida has played in the Gasparilla once back in 2021 when they lost to UCF, 29-17. They already beat UCF earlier this year. This could be a sign the Gators could redeem the bowl loss as well.
This wouldn't be the first time Florida and USF faced off at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. In recent memory, the Bulls hosted the Gators in 2021. The Gators won 42-20. The following year, Florida barely escaped USF in The Swamp 31-28.
Florida has played Memphis twice. They had a home-and-home series in 1988 and 1989. The road team won both games.
Of these three schools, Florida has played Duke the most times, but not since 1975. For what it’s worth, the Gators have a 3-2 edge all time.
Birmingham Bowl (Dec. 27)
Protected Matchup: Georgia Tech (USA Today)
The Birmingham Bowl sticks around, but it’s USA Today making the pick with the Gators playing Georgia Tech.
Back when Tech was a member of the SEC, the Gators played them very consistently. From 1929 to 1963, when Tech left the SEC, the two played 28 times in 34 years. The two schools haven’t faced off since 1981.
Florida has played them in a bowl game once, famously on Jan. 2, 1967. Then-QB Steve Spurrier and the Gators went 9-2 and won the Orange Bowl, 27-12. Spurrier took home the Heisman that season. A new drink called Gatorade - you might have heard of it - was credited with aiding the success.
Liberty Bowl (Dec. 27)
Projected Matchups: TCU (ESPN, The Sporting News)
Kyle Bonagura picked TCU and The Sporting News is on board with this matchup in Memphis too.
According to Winsipedia, Florida has never played TCU. While the Horned Frogs are no longer the team that reached the CFP National Championship Game two years ago, they finished with a respectable 8-4 record this year.
Gator Bowl (Jan. 2)
Projected Matchups: Louisville (Athlon Sports), Syracuse (ESPN)
The best bowl yet has entered the fray for the Gators. This projection first came about when The Athletic put out their picks on Tuesday, Nov. 26. Sports Illustrated agreed the following day.
Florida has only played Louisville three times, the most recent being the 2013 Sugar Bowl. The Gators lost that game 33-23. The Cardinals finished the season 8-4 with a 5-3 ACC record. Their best win was over Clemson, 33-21, on Nov. 2.
Like SI, ESPN’s Mark Schlabach picked Syracuse to take on the Gators in the Gator Bowl. The Gators haven’t played the Orange since the 1999 Orange Bowl - they won 31-10. Syracuse is coming off a 9-3 finish to the regular season with the best win coming against Miami (FL) to finish off regular season play.