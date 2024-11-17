FINAL: Gators Upset No. 22 LSU, 27-16
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- For the first time since 2018, the Florida Gators have defeated the LSU Tigers.
A seven-sack effort from the Gators' defensive front, late offensive heroics and a pass breakup on fourth down from Trikweze Bridges led to Florida snapping its five-game losing streak in the series, which was the longest for the Gators in the rivalry's history.
It wasn't pretty, though.
Florida's inability to get off the field on third down, fourth-down conversions in the fourth quarter and a continual control of the clock nearly led to the game slipping out of the Gators' hands.. The Tigers converted 13 of its 24 third downs, had 92 plays to the Gators' 43 and had the ball for over 41 minutes of game time.
However, it was the heroics of the Gators' defensive front - led by Caleb Banks' one sack, two forced fumbles and three hurries - a deep-threat passing connection between DJ Lagway and Elijhah Badger along with a 55-yard touchdown run from Jadan Baugh late in the fourth quarter that ultimately won the game.
Battling a hamstring injury, Lagway looked uncomfortable on most passing attempts, but still managed for forge a strong connection with Badger, who finished with 131 yards and a touchdown on six catches. In his return, Lagway went 13-for-26 for 226 yards yards and one touchdown.
After sluggish offense from both teams, including a multitude of offensive line penalties and struggles from the Gators, Florida began the scoring with a five-play, 80-yard drive led by Lagway and Ja'Kobi Jackson.
Lagway hit Chimere Dike for a 34-yard pass on third down before Jackson added a 20-yard rush on the next play. A 23-yard touchdown from Lagway to Badger put the Gators ahead with 7:12 left in the opening quarter.
LSU nearly answered with a 13-play, 41-yard drive that included three third-down conversions, but a false start, tackle-for-loss from Tyreak Sapp and third down stop from Jaden Robinson stifled the drive, and the Tigers missed a 52-yard field goal.
However, LSU continued to find success on third down in the second quarter with four total conversions on a 14-play, 84-yard touchdown, three of which came with at least nine yards needed for a first down. Nussmeier hit Josh Williams for two conversions before finding Aaron Anderson for a 28-yard touchdown on third-and-nine to put the Tigers on the board.
The Gators were able to retake the lead before the half behind a 49-yard field goal from Trey Smack before LSU's Damian Ramos answered with a 50-yard field goal to tie the game just before the halftime break.
Ramos added another field goal on the Tigers' first drive of the third quarter to give LSU its first lead of the day, thanks in part to two third down conversions, including a third-and-12 from its own 8-yard. Smack added a career-long 55-yard field goal shortly after to tie the game.
The Florida defense found life in the fourth quarter behind a third down sack from George Gumbs Jr. deep in LSU territory, and the Gators only needed two plays to retake the lead.
Lagway, off-balance, hit Badger for a 36-yard strike down the middle to put Florida on LSU's 1-yard line, and Jackson finished it off with a touchdown rush on the next play. Saturday was Jackson's third-straight game with a rushing touchdown.
LSU nearly answered despite Florida finding answers on third down. In a 15-play, 54-yard drive, the Tigers converted two fourth-down attempts before being forced to settle for a field goal with 5:18 left in the game, which kept the Gators in the lead.
With that lead, Florida only needed three plays to seal the win with Baugh's 55-yard score with 3:48 left in the game. LSU managed to drive the ball 37 yards before a sack from Tyreak Sapp and pass breakup from Bridges ended the Tigers' offensive chances.
Next week, the Gators, which are now one win away from bowl-eligibility, close out its home schedule with a home matchup against Ole Miss. Kickoff from The Swamp is scheduled for noon EST.