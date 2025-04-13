Five-Star WR Steals Show at Gators Spring Game
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- During last year's spring game, Florida Gators true freshman quarterback DJ Lagway gave fans a glimpse of what to expect for the next few years.
This year, it seems like another early enrollee is on pace to steal the hearts of Gator Nation.
True freshman wide receiver Dallas Wilson dominated on Saturday, tying a Florida spring game record with 195 receiving yards while breaking a program spring game record with 10 catches. He also scored two touchdowns in the game.
While a performance like that from a freshman might be surprising, Gators’ head coach Billy Napier didn't seem shocked.
“He's a big, physical player. I've been impressed with his football intelligence, how he's been able to retain information,” Napier said. “Obviously you don't produce like that today unless you've been really working hard.”
The former five-star originally signed to the University of Oregon during the early signing period, but was later released from his financial aid agreement after deciding to attend Florida.
According to 247Sports composite rankings, Wilson was the second-highest rated wide receiver recruit in the country. Throughout his high school career, he caught 130 passes for 2,424 yards while scoring 30 touchdowns.
"These rankings are a little more accurate than they've ever been, and I'd say that's what a Five-Star looks like," Napier said.
At 6-foot-3 and 209 pounds, Wilson already possesses the frame of a player who has spent several years developing in a college weight room.
According to fellow newcomer Harrison Bailey, his quarterback in the scrimmage, Wilson has been turning heads all spring. Bailey connected with both of Wilson's touchdowns in the second half.
“Just seeing him in one-on-ones, he plays with a veteran kind of style. He’s a very big, physical guy with a big catch radius,” Bailey said. “Dallas is one that has really impressed.”
Wilson’s performance should give Gators fans something to be excited about, but the most encouraging part about his game is his untapped potential.
The true freshman wide receiver did not gain significant separation on many of his intermediate-to-deep routes yet still managed to haul in passes with defenders draped all over him.
After spending an extended period of time with Florida’s wide receiver coach, Billy Gonzales, expect Wilson to refine the technical aspects of his route-running. He’ll likely learn to tame his speed better and get in and out of breaks more suddenly to help generate space.
While backup quarterback Aidan Warner was not on Wilson’s team for the scrimmage, he’s taken notice of the young receivers ability, and expects him to have a bright future.
“He's super young, the sky's the limit for him,” Warner said. “He’s making plays people his size shouldn't be making and he's a freshman. He’s competing with our DBs who I think are some of the best in the SEC.”