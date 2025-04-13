Four Winners from Florida's Spring Game
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators on Saturday concluded spring camp with its 2025 spring game.
Team Blue, led by the first-team offense, defeated Team Blue, led by the first-team defense, 38-32, in front of over 56,000 fans while the university also celebrated the national champion men's basketball team.
"I think we learned a lot just in terms of what's required to play winning football, the offensive team on the Orange group, two turnovers on the first half, a fringe sack, and then some missed tackles, and I thing this really had to wake up on defense a little bit, but in general, got out of here healthy," head coach Billy Napier said. "I think you can see some of the young players' flash today and certainly decent quarterback play for the most part, you know, move the ball around, so in gentlemen, very positive, man. I thought it was an awesome idea by the athletic department to kind of join up the Orange and Blue game with the celebration for the national championship team and Coach Golden, recognize those seniors and also those guys that are coming back.
"Man, we're very thankful for the crowd. Never fails our fans show up and show out, and I thought it was an unbelievable day in there."
While many players had big moments, here are four winners from Saturday's spring game.
WR Dallas Wilson
The true freshman set a UF spring game record with 10 catches and tied a UF spring game record 195 receiving yards, while two touchdowns in the fourth quarter from transfer quarterback Harrison Bailey helped spark a near-comeback for Team Orange.
"I was stoked to have Dallas when they announced the teams, and I told him as soon as they put it up on the screen that he was going to have 10-plus catches, 200-plus," quarterback Harrison Bailey said. "I was going to find a way to get him the ball. That's one of the jobs of a quarterback, getting the play-makers the ball and let them make plays."
Six of Wilson's 10 catches went for at least 20 yards as he flexed both his speed in space and his size on jump-ball efforts. As Florida looks to replace both Chimere Dike and Elijhah Badger, the former five-star made a strong case after Saturday's performance.
"These rankings are a little more accurate than they've ever been and I'd say that's what a five-star looks like," Napier said.
RB Ja'Kobi Jackson
Of Florida's one-two punch at running back of Jackson and Jadan Baugh, Jackson had the best day with 198 yards and three touchdowns to lead Team Orange to the win. All three of his scores came from at least 20 yards with his longest being a 90-yard score in the third quarter where he spun out of a pile.
"It was pretty good performance, I would say," Jackson said. "My O-line did a great job today and it wasn't really much I had to do but just run full speed and run straight, so, yeah, great day."
QB Harrison Bailey
After a tough first half, the transfer quarterback shined while finding consistency with the previously-mentioned Wilson. Bailey completed 29 of his 43 passes for 363 yards and three scores, all of which came in the second half.
"It was pretty unreal, you know, running out the stadium, being able to compete and play against some of my teammates, with some of my teammates, it was an unreal experience, something I've dreamed up since I was a little kid," Bailey said.
Trailing 28-3 in the second quarter, with the three points coming from a won competition on Thursday's practice, Bailey led the Orange offense to four touchdown drives from the final drive of the first half on with three scoring tosses in the second half.
"I was proud of the Orange team to regroup a little bit at halftime and come out and make it a game," Napier said. "I thought we got some momentum right there before the half, got a score and able to get a stop and really make it competitive. I was worried there for a little bit, to be honest with you."
The Linebackers
While the defense had plenty of ups and downs as many of its main contributors did not play due to injury, including starting linebacker Grayson Howard, Florida's other linebackers Jaden Robinson, Myles Graham, Aaron Chiles and Ty Jackson shined.
Robinson and Graham, starting for Team Blue, tied for their respective team's high in tackles with eight each, while Jackson led all defenders with 11 stops for Team Orange and had a sack. Chiles, also on Team Orange, added six tackles of his own.
"The backer group has been impressive all spring," Napier said. "I think Coach (Robert) Bala has done a great job hitting the ground running."