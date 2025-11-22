Florida has a Lot on the Line Against Tennessee Even with Bowl Ineligibility
The annual matchup between the Florida Gators and the Tennessee Volunteers is next up on the schedule. Tennessee travels to Gainesville this weekend with a 7-3 record and on the outside looking in for the College Football Playoff.
As much as things are going well for Tennessee, though, Ben Hill Griffin Stadium has proven to be an impenetrable fortress for Florida in this matchup, giving the Gators an improved chance for a victory.
Florida is 17-5 all-time when playing host against Tennessee. Despite losing the first three, the Gators won seven straight contests after that. They did lose two following this streak, but the Gators rebuilt a 10-game winning streak heading into Saturday’s contest with the Volunteers.
Across the 22-game sample from this series, the Gators are averaging 28.0 points per game while the defense has surrendered 19.3 points to the Volunteers. The offenses for Florida have also produced two games of over 50 points against Tennessee’s defense.
The most recent outing between the two came two years ago in the 2023 season. Florida won this game, 29-16, in front of a raucous crowd in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, upsetting the 11th-ranked Volunteers. Former Gators quarterback Graham Mertz led the offense that day alongside former running back Trevor Etienne, who had 172 yards and a touchdown.
For the most exciting game in recent memory, however, goes to the 2017 season meeting with the Volunteers.
It started slowly, though. Neither team scored a touchdown in the first three quarters, combining for just three total field goals made through the end of the third, with the Gators taking a 6-3 lead into the final period.
However, this is where the fun began.
Gators cornerback CJ Henderson got the ball rolling in the fourth with a pick-six 37 seconds in to put his team up by 10 points. The Volunteers responded six minutes later with a 34-yard rushing touchdown to bring it back to a three-point game.
Then, three minutes later, Gators receiver Brandon Powell was the recipient of a five-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Felipe Franks to push the lead back to double-digits.
Tennessee would rally once again, though, scoring 10 points over the final five minutes of the fourth to tie it at 20 apiece with 50 seconds left.
Luckily for the Gators, Franks was known for his strong throwing arm. This meant that they did not need to make it too far down the field to have a chance at a Hail Mary, which is exactly what they opted for.
After roaming around in the pocket, Franks connected on a 63-yard touchdown to Tyrie Cleveland, who had somehow gotten behind the defense, with zero seconds left for the win. This score put them in front 26-20 at the final whistle.
2015 was nearly as exciting with Florida, behind redshirt freshman quarterback Will Grier, erasing a 27-14 deficit in the fourth quarter to win 28-27. Grier hit freshman Antonio Callaway for a 63-yard touchdown on fourth down, while Tennessee missed a field goal as time expired.
Fans will be hoping they won’t need another Hail Mary or fourth-down conversion on Saturday to take down Tennessee, though. Kickoff between Florida and Tennessee is at 7:30 p.m., with ABC providing TV coverage.