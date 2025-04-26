Florida CB Jason Marshall Jr. Selected by Hometown Dolphins in NFL Draft
In the Fifth Round with the 150th overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft, Florida Gators cornerback Jason Marshall Jr. has been selected by the Miami Dolphins.
Through four seasons at Florida, he made 98 tackles, caught two interceptions, broke up 27 passes break-ups, and finished with 7.5 tackles-for-loss.
Earlier in his collegiate career, Marshall Jr. was projected to be picked as high as the first round, but injuries likely affected his draft stock.
According to Pro Football Focus, Marshall Jr. graded out as a top 50 FBS cornerback throughout the past three seasons.
The Miami native was a former-five star recruit out of Miami Palmetto High School, where he was ranked as the No. 3 cornerback in the country, according to 247Sports.
After suffering a shoulder injury last year, Marshall Jr was forced to shut his season down after just seven games. Before getting hurt, the 6-foot and 205-pound cornerback made 20 tackles and broke up four passes.
According to head coach Billy Napier, Marshall Jr.’s progression throughout the recovery process has been encouraging. While his injury may have slowed the evaluation process, Napier expects him to be a starter at the NFL level.
“To be where he was at in his return,” Napier said at pro day. “I thought he did really well, and then certainly I thought today was a good step in the right direction to be able to do the position work.”
He is just the third Florida product to be selected in this year's draft after receiver Chimere Dike was selected by the Titans in the fourth round and defensive lineman Cam Jackson was selected by the Panthers in the fifth round, but several other former Gators are expected to be picked in the later rounds of the draft.