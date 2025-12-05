Dolphins vs. Jets Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 14 (Can Miami Sweep Season Series?)
The Miami Dolphins beat the New York Jets 27-21 back in September, and they’re playing pretty well as of late.
Miami has won three straight and three of four to get up to a respectable 5-7 record, and New York is also over .500 in its past several games with three wins in its last five contests.
The oddsmakers have the Dolphins as slight road favorites at the best betting sites for this matchup.
This season, the SI Betting team is sharing a final score prediction for every game as a fun way to help bettors decide on spread and total bets.
Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 14 matchup.
Dolphins vs. Jets Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Dolphins -2.5 (-122)
- Jets +2.5 (+102)
Moneyline
- Dolphins: -155
- Jets: +130
Total
- 40.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
The spread hasn’t moved since the odds opened, but it’s now juiced to the Dolphins at -122 rather than -110. The total has come down by two points, though.
Can the Dolphins sweep the season series?
Dolphins vs. Jets Final Score Prediction
I broke down this game earlier this week in the Dolphins vs. Jets betting preview:
Even though the Jets got back in the win column in their return home last week, the Dolphins have shown their potential in recent weeks. Miami has won three and a row and four of its last five games, starting with a 34-10 victory in Atlanta.
The Dolphins won the first meeting and I’ll take them to sweep the season series on Sunday at MetLife.
Pick: Dolphins -2.5 (-115)
I’m not sure if I would lay more than the -2.5 with the Dolphins given recent wins by three and four points, but this spread is just fine.
The Jets put up a fight in Miami, and while they might do that once again to defend home field, the Dolphins are a better team right now.
Final Score Prediction: Dolphins 20, Jets 17
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.