Florida Continues Push to Beat Out Georgia for Top LB Recruit

After a huge ratings boost in the updated Rivals300 rankings that now has Joakim Gouda as a top-30 prospect in the 2027 class, the Florida Gators remain in contention for the elite Georgia linebacker despite an apparent leader in his recruitment.

Gouda, once unranked by Rivals, is now the second-highest-rated linebacker in his class. He has seen multiple expert predictions to land with Kirby Smart and the in-state Georgia Bulldogs recently. However, the Gators have consistently been in the mix for the athletic backer under Jon Sumrall, with both schools making his top five, as well as Texas, Auburn and Alabama, and official visits scheduled to all remaining contenders.

Despite the smoke around Georgia, Florida will still have a strong shot at the 6-foot-2, 225-pound defender with plenty of time left before his decision is officially made.

“Florida is definitely still strongly in the race,” Gouda told Florida Gators on SI. “I’m just focused on building relationships and taking my time. I’m not rushing a commitment — I want to make the best decision for me and my future.”

Though the Gators offered Gouda only just over two months ago, Florida has wasted no time in aggressively pursuing the talented athlete, who is expected back on campus for a visit this spring on top of his scheduled official visit from June 4 to June 6. While still somewhat early in the building of a relationship, the new staff member has stood out.

“Florida sits in my top 5 because I really like the program and the energy around it right now. Even with a lot of competition, I believe in my ability to compete and contribute.” Gouda said. “I think I could fit in well with Sumrall and the new staff because I’m coachable, hardworking, and focused on team success. I like their energy and vision for the program, and that’s earned them a real chance in my recruitment.”

Florida’s chances will rely heavily on the next few months, however, as Gouda goes through his visits looking for the best program fit amongst multiple premier options. With a long way to go till signing day, the Gators will have plenty of time to prove to the elite prospect that they meet his criteria.

“From Florida, I’m looking for a staff that truly believes in me, a system where I can develop, and a culture that feels like family,” Gouda said. “A program will earn my commitment by showing consistency, developing players, and giving me the best opportunity to grow on and off the field.”

After making 100 tackles during junior season at South Pauling High School (Ga.), Gouda is expected to surge up recruiting rankings as he heads toward a decision next year. While becoming one of the largest risers in his class as of late, the four-star is not getting complacent.

“The attention on Rivals feels good because it shows people are noticing my work,” Gouda said. “...I think it’s just a result of staying consistent and improving every day, but I’m still keeping my head down and grinding.”

The Gators will likely be in it till the end for the potential future five-star Gouda, with Sumrall and staff looking to fight off Smart in his home state and land one of the more exciting prospects at his position in 2027.

