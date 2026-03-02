Gators Earn Prediction For Four-Star Prospect Despite Georgia Push

The Florida Gators continue to trend for priority 2027 wide receiver prospect Anthony Jennings despite a recent push from Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs, with On3’s Blake Alderman putting in an expert prediction for Jon Sumrall and the Gators to land the in-state speedster recently.

Jennings, a 6-foot, 165-pound receiver out of Dillard High School in Fort Lauderdale, has been a high priority for Sumrall and Florida since the staff got to campus this offseason. On top of multiple visits to the school, the new regime has gone down to South Florida to visit the speedy receiver multiple times as well.

The Gators' effort has made them arguably the school to watch in the elite playmakers’ recruitment.

“Florida currently sits at the top of the list, no specific number, but definitely one of the top schools,” Jennings told Florida Gators on SI previously. “I can definitely see myself playing in the swamp as a Gator. Ever since I stepped foot on campus, I fell in love with the place, and my love just keeps growing stronger with the new staff, so I’m looking forward to the future.”

Despite a possible lead for Florida, and Auburn still heavily in the mix, Georgia has quietly begun to push for Jennings, with the top-250 prospect setting official visits to all three schools. Regardless, he tells Florida Gators on SI that the Gators still sit near the top, yet a decision is not likely any time soon.

“I will be committing in late June or early July after taking all my OVs,” Jennings said. “A program just needs to make me feel welcomed and make me feel like I belong there. The biggest factor definitely will be somewhere I will play early on as a freshman and develop into a NFL receiver.”

Though a long way from making his final choice, Jennings says that Florida has remained aggressive and in constant contact, with Sumrall and new wide receivers coach Marcus Davis making sure the electric receiver understands that he is a priority this cycle.

“Their message mainly was that I’m their top guy in the ‘27 class,” Jennings said. “I have the ability to come in and play early.”

Heading into the spring, Florida’s new staff will have a chance to further entice top prospects such as Jennings as they filter into Gainesville and check out the Gators’ first real practices in 2026. Sumrall and Florida’s momentum on the trail is real, with the next month another step in building relationships as recruits prepare to make their final decisions in the near future.

