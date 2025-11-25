Florida-Florida State Still Matters Despite Disappointing Seasons
The Florida Gators and Florida State Seminoles, both reeling from disappointing seasons, meet in a rivalry game that carries far more meaning than a bowl bid.
While Florida won't advance to the postseason and FSU fights to play in a low-level bowl game, what remains is more than pride: momentum and lasting impressions that linger within state borders.
Bragging rights may seem hollow with both sides watching others play on, but this matchup still matters, even without the glare of ESPN College GameDay or national championship implications.
Lack of Coaching Banter
For years, the rivalry featured coaches who were sharply defined adversaries, such Bobby Bowden vs. Steve Spurrier. The coaching matchup would often hinge on contrasting personalities and styles.
Now, with Billy Gonzales serving as Florida's interim coach and Mike Norvell leading FSU, the dynamic is different. Both coaches are simply focused on winning, though for different reasons: Norvell aims to secure a bowl bid and quiet criticism, while Gonzales seeks to end his interim tenure on a positive note.
Throughout the week, each coach has publicly praised the other's program and avoided contentious remarks. In today's era, where a single soundbite can become viral controversy, their measured approach draws less attention but keeps the focus where it belongs—on the players and the game itself.
Hierarchy of Needs
A Florida win could boost future recruiting by leaving a strong impression on high school players and potential transfer portal signees. The Swamp remains a valuable tool, even after down years. In-state superiority also matters, as other programs like UCF and South Florida have recently surged. Winning this rivalry game helps keep the Gators visible to recruits.
For decades, Florida held the title of the most important football program in the state. Even when Bowden began winning national championships in the 1990s, those outside Florida still believed the Gators dominated the state. Meanwhile, Miami, despite significant financial investment, continues to trail both the Gators and Seminoles not only in attention but also in relevance.
Turning the Page
In five years, this game will look different, and Saturday marks a transition in the rivalry.
Florida State kept Norvell to save money, even though his record suggests otherwise. Florida fired Billy Napier, hoping to land a big-name coach. FSU sued to leave the ACC over revenue distribution and the grant of rights deal, and with conference realignment a constant force in college football, who knows what the future holds for the Seminoles down the line?
This year's matchup won't have major implications, but it is a key stepping stone for both programs into next season. Next year brings a new coach in Gainesville, new players, and hope for restored luster. For now, this weekend gives the Gators a chance to jumpstart the offseason.