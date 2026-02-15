Why Florida's New WR Coaches are Excited About Vernell Brown III, Dallas Wilson

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida Gators wide receivers Vernell Brown III and Dallas Wilson return to Gainesville for their sophomore seasons in 2026 after impressive debuts in the Orange and Blue. Both flashed their potential on the field, making eye-popping plays despite featuring in a lackluster offense.

Now under a pair of new receiver coaches, the duo has continued to impress their peers during the offseason, earning high praise for their work on and off the field.

“I can’t wait to really see both of them out there in spring and make plays,” inside receivers coach Trent McKnight said.

For Brown III, his versatility instantly stood out to McKnight when he arrived.

“They think he can really play every position,” McKnight said. “He can play inside, outside. He can play F, Z or X, and then, 10 personnel, can get into some of the Y stuff.”

Vernell Brown III was Florida's leading receiver despite only being a true freshman. | Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI



The Gators' leading receiver last season played 57.8 percent of snaps in the slot while also playing 40.7 percent of them out wide, according to PFF. It was effective in moving him all around the field, too. Brown III posted a team-high 512 receiving yards on 40 receptions in 10 games as a freshman. Moreover, 277 yards came after the catch for him, according to PFF.

McKnight was also equally impressed by Brown III’s maturity, noting his work ethic and mentality.

“He's got a pro mindset right now,” McKnight said. "He's wanting to get on the playbook. He's wanting to learn. He's wanting to get better. So, for a young guy, been really impressed with the maturity and also the leadership that he has.”

In Wilson’s case, it is his football IQ that has caught McKnight and outside receivers coach Marcus Davis’ eyes.

“He's another guy that's super smart. You ask him a question one time, or you tell him to do something one time, he's like a sponge,” Davis said.

That is not the only thing that separates Wilson from the rest, though. Measuring in at 6-foot-3, 213 pounds, Wilson is a physical mismatch for most defensive backs. And, it is that strength that Davis highlighted.

“I think one of the best things that he's got going for himself is play-strength, super strong guy,” Davis explained.

Dallas Wilson scored two touchdowns in his Gators debut against Texas. | Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

Unfortunately for the highly talented pass catcher, he missed a large chunk of the 2025 season due to injury. As a result, he only saw action in four games as a freshman, recording 12 catches for 174 yards and three touchdowns.

Despite the lack of game time, though, Wilson instantly made his presence known in Gainesville. In his debut against the Texas Longhorns, he displayed the high IQ and physicality mentioned. He logged six receptions for 111 yards and two touchdowns, including a 55-yard score that saw him brush off a couple of defenders en route to crossing into the endzone.

"Yeah, any time you could perform that way in this league, you know it's something special,” Davis said about Wilson’s performance against the Longhorns. “It's been fun so far, and I'm excited to continue to see how his growth continues.”

These two headline a rebuilt wide receiver unit that is expected to be one of the best in the SEC in 2026.

