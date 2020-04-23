2020 NFL Draft: Final Florida Gators Seven Round Projection

It's draft day!

The 2020 NFL Draft is finally upon us, the only sporting event left in a world without sports until the coronavirus pandemic blows over. And for Florida Gators fans, there will be plenty of action to consume as several UF prospects should hear their names called. Florida should have at least five prospects selected for the sixth consecutive year.

Cornerback C.J. Henderson headlines the class, widely projected to be a first round pick and perhaps even sneaking into the top ten selections. Some analysts even consider Henderson to be the best player at his position in the 2020 NFL Draft, and he agrees with that notion.

But which team will select Henderson, as well as Florida's other prospects? Below, you will find my final Gators-centric mock draft in order to project which prospects will be selected, by who, and when.

Round 1, Pick 10 (TRADE): Atlanta Falcons - CB C.J. Henderson

The Atlanta Falcons have been rumored to be a team interested in moving up in the NFL Draft, particularly to land Henderson. Meanwhile, it has been reported that the Cleveland Browns are "actively" looking to move down.

In which case, I project the Falcons to trade with the Browns and the top-ten rumors come to fruition. The Falcons are in dire need of upgrading their pass defense from head to toe, and got to work on it by signing former Florida linebacker Dante Fowler Jr. in free agency in March.

Fowler provides the Falcons with pass-rushing promise, after recording 11.5 sacks with the Los Angeles Rams in 2019. In adding Henderson, the Falcons gain a high-upside cornerback with extreme athleticism and man coverage prowess to upgrade their coverage unit. After releasing long-time starting cornerback Desmond Trufant last month, this move would make a lot of sense.

Round 3, Pick 86: Buffalo Bills - DE Jonathan Greenard

It should be noted that I would select Greenard higher than the middle-to-late third round if I was an NFL general manager, especially considering the fact that the 2020 edge class is underwhelming.

However, Greenard is typically considered to be a day two pick and often slides into the third round in mocks, so I will continue that trend in order to best project the draft. The Bills have a big need on the edge after losing their top two sack leaders from 2019 in Jordan Phillips and Shaq Lawson in free agency.

The Bills' projected starters on the edge entering the 2020 season are Jerry Hughes and Mario Addison, who are both on the wrong side of 30 years old. Hughes only recorded 4.5 sacks in 2019, which is also a concern. As the Bills don't own a first-round pick, I would expect them to select an edge rusher with their second or third-round pick, and Greenard fits the bill as an explosive defensive end.

Round 3, Pick 93: Tennessee Titans - WR Van Jefferson

Tennessee is dedicated to a smashmouth offense that runs through running back Derrick Henry, but after quarterback Ryan Tannehill re-emerged last season and earned a four-year contract extension, he could utilize more passing game weapons to take the load off of Henry.

A.J. Brown emerged as a bug-play threat by averaging 20.2 yards per reception as a rookie in 2019, and could use a complement in the short-to-intermediate game. That's Jefferson's bread and butter as he is an extraordinary route runner with a high football IQ to quickly diagnose zones and get open. Jefferson would be in a position to gain snaps early on as Corey Davis has yet to live up to his No. 5 overall selection in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Round 4, Pick 109: Detroit Lions - DE Jabari Zuniga

It was reported by Pro Football Network's Tony Pauline that the Lions are interested in Zuniga's services, although Pauline believes Zuniga will be a day two selection. The team connection makes a lot of sense: The Lions are in dire need of help across their defensive line, and Zuniga can serve multiple positions.

The Lions depend on versatility from their defenders, and Zuniga can provide that. A nagging ankle injury in 2019 and a lack of production against top competition prevents him from going higher, but the Lions are sure to like the idea of playing Zuniga as a standing rusher, defensive end, and even interior sub-package lineman. And not to mention, his freakish athleticism as well.

Round 5, Pick 166: Jacksonville Jaguars - RB Lamical Perine

The Jaguars are reportedly shopping starting running back Leonard Fournette, so it is to be expected that they will look to draft a running back at some point during the draft. Rising second-year back Ryquell Armstead showed promise in a limited role as a rookie, though, so perhaps they could look for one in the later rounds.

Perine is the perfect back to serve as a non-feature player and rather as a member of a running back-by-committee, which he could establish with Armstead in Jacksonville. A one-cut-and-go runner, Perine has the patience to let blocks establish behind Jacksonville's inconsistent line. His production as a receiver - 40 receptions for 262 yards and five touchdowns as a senior - is appealing as Fournette led the team in receptions last season.

Round 7, Pick 237: Green Bay Packers - WR Tyrie Cleveland

I went back and forth on Cleveland being selected, but his size and athleticism combo (6-2, 209 lbs., 4.46 40 yard dash, 39.5-inch vertical) could sneak him into the later part of the draft. While his production never lived up to the expectations, Cleveland's vast special teams experience and willingness to block should also go a long way in regards to his draft stock.

The Packers are in need of help at receiver to add firepower around quarterback Aaron Rodgers, as he's not getting any younger. They'll certainly select a receiver earlier in the draft, and Cleveland's upside could lead to double-dipping at the position.