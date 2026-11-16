Florida Gators are back in the Associated Press Top 25

Following a 21-14 road victory over Kentucky on Saturday, the Florida Gators climbed back into the national rankings at No. 23 in the latest AP Top 25, released Monday. The Gators had fallen out of the poll a week earlier after their loss to Oklahoma.

Florida's return comes after one of its biggest wins of the season. The Gators improved to 6-4 overall and 4-4 in SEC play, earning bowl eligibility with the victory in Lexington.

The win also marked Florida's third victory over a top-15 opponent this season, adding another significant result to its resume. The Gators previously defeated Ole Miss and Texas, with the latter coming on the road.

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Tennessee

Indiana

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Kentucky

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Interestingly, Florida has yet to lose a game while unranked this season. All four of the Gators' losses have come when they were ranked in the AP Top 25, giving them an undefeated record when playing outside the national rankings.

Florida began the season unranked before climbing as high as No. 8 in the AP poll following its 52-28 victory over Ole Miss. However, losses to Missouri, South Carolina, Georgia and Oklahoma sent the Gators tumbling out of the rankings.

Now, with two regular-season games remaining, Florida has an opportunity to finish Jon Sumrall's first season on a positive note.

The Gators will return to Gainesville on Saturday to host Vanderbilt before closing the regular season against Florida State.

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