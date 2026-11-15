5 Key Quotes from Gators HC Jon Sumrall After Upset Win Over Kentucky

The Florida Gators are officially going to a bowl game, all while having one of the more confusing resumes in college football.

Saturday's 21-14 win over No. 11 Kentucky marked Florida's third top-15 win of the season, all of which account for half of the Gators' win total this season. All three are also Florida's last three wins, coming as the Gators suffered a pair of back-to-back losses in a five-game span heading into Saturday.

More importantly, a successful season that was considered to be spiraling out of control is now back in the Gators' control.

After the win, head coach Jon Sumrall praised starting quarterback Aaron Philo, broke down key defensive moments and looked ahead to the immediate future with just two games remaining in the regular season. Here are five key quotes from Sumrall after the win.

"We’re still a long way away from the finished product."

It isn't a Jon Sumrall press conference without a quote about him not being satisfied with the results, even after a top-15 win. While he praised the Gators for their response after a poor first half, he still wants to see more.

"We’re still a long way away from the finished product," he said. "The win makes a lot of that feel better, but we have so much to improve upon. But really grateful for our guys’ effort all night, and it makes all the work feel a lot more worthwhile when you were able to get a W. Credit to our guys for finding a way tonight."

He is not wrong, either. The Gators had plenty of bone-headed mistakes with multiple pre-snap penalties offensively, a pair of gaffs on special teams with a failed onside kick attempt and a poor return by London Montgomery and general ineffiency on offense in the first half. But at least those ended with a victory this week.

"He freaking laid on the line."

Welcome back, Aaron Philo.

Returning as Florida's starting quarterback, Philo ran for a career-high 102 yards with one touchdown and a two-point conversion. He became the Gators' first quarterback to run for 100 yards in a game since Anthony Richardson in 2022. More importantly, he put confidence back into Florida's cycling quarterback situation after his own struggles and recent struggles by Tramell Jones Jr.

"More than anybody else tonight, he freaking laid on the line," Sumrall said. "He made a decision, like, 'I'm going to put this game on my back.' So I could not be more proud of his effort."

"Our defense, they rose up."

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An eight-minute, 86-yard touchdown drive on Kentucky's first offensive possession made it look like it would be another blowout loss for the Gators. Instead, the defense buckled down, giving up less than 160 yards of offense and only one more score after that drive, which came on a shortened field after Florida's failed surprise onside kick.

Even more notable, the Gators forced three turnovers with Jayden Woods' strip-sack that led to Florida's first touchdown, a turnover-on-downs in the fourth quarter that allowed the Gators to drain clock and another turnover-on-downs to clinch the win. A safety in the second quarter off a Kentucky holding penalty in the end zone helped as well.

Sumrall praised the defense's ability to bounce back, but he still had his critiques.

"Our defense, they rose up. Proud of those guys," he said. "Still not perfect, still a long way to go. We gotta do a better job of maybe getting sticky and attached on coverage on some over routes. They beat us a couple times on some cross-country stuff across the field.”

"Nobody’s playing so much at a high level independently."

As much as Florida's quarterbacks have been criticized, so has its offensive line, and the Gators finally made some major changes up front after early struggles on Saturday.

With a starting group of Bryce Lovett at left tackle, Knijeah Harris at guard, Harrison Moore at center, TJ Shanahan Jr. at right guard and Caden Jones at right tackle, the Gators made major shuffling after snap issues by more and blocking issues at tackle. Florida moved Shanahan Jr. to center, Moore to right guard and, at multiple times throughout the game, cycled in Rod Kearney at left guard and tackles TJ Dice Jr. and Emeka Ugorji.

The results were much more effective, with nearly all of Philo's rushing total coming in the second half and the Gators scoring 19 of its 21 points across the third and fourth quarters.

"Some of those guys, we’d like to get more guys reps so we can figure out exactly who they are at times," Sumrall said of the position moving forward. "But nobody’s playing so much at a high level independently that we don’t need to maybe get some other guys shots at times.”

"It's important to play in the postseason."

With Saturday's win, the Gators are going back to a bowl game after last year's disappointing 4-8 finish. The only question is which one?

While the College Football Playoff is out of the question with four losses, the opportunity for a good non-playoff bowl is out there if Florida finds a way to defeat Vanderbilt next week and Florida State the week after. Wins in those games would clinch the Gators' first eight-win regular season since 2020.

"It's important to play in the postseason," Sumrall said. "... My goals here are much bigger than just bowl games. It's what the expectation is to play in the postseason to me. I'd like for us in the future to be talking about trying to get into the CFP. I'll be excited to play any postseason game we get to play anywhere because with where we are as a program trying to grow and improve, we just need more experience and more reps and more practice and more time on task."

While Sumrall's goals extend far beyond just reaching a bowl game, he will have to settle for a non-playoff bowl for the time being. But the momentum of a three-game winning streak to end the regular season and a bowl win going into the offseason is too good of an opportunity to squander.

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