Florida's Budding STAR on Defense
Within the confines of the Florida Gators 3-3-5 offense, Sharif Denson steps into the STAR role. As a result, the pressure on his shoulders intensifies. Some of Gators faithful may not know who Denson is, but with solid play, he becomes a household name in The Swamp.
The road ahead for Denson does not look easy. However, with his talent, preparation and positional execution, the sophomore will enjoy a strong season in Gainesville.
STAR Definition
In a world where pass happy defenses reign supreme, the STAR position, which Denson will occupy, can shift the tide of a pass defense. Granted, the pass rush must get home or at least harass the quarterback. At the same time, the STAR position represents a spot with multiple responsibilities. Denson, a recruited cornerback, can stay with wideouts all day.
As a third safety, he will also need to cover wide areas of greenery. Again, that fits perfectly for him. Yet, he will also need to provide help, if he needs to get downhill in run support. Now, this could present issue for a player listed at 5'11 and 186 pounds.
From some reports, Denson shows a willingness to tackle. But with just seven tackles in 2023, how will that translate on the SEC stage on a full time basis? George Halas once said " Nobody who ever gave their best, regretted it." Playing the STAR position tests physical pursuit and mental processing. The Gators believe that Denson is ready to start.
The Road Ahead
Florida faces at least eight good-to- very good collegiate quarterbacks this season. First up, Cam Ward at Miami. Then, Blake Shapen, who transferred to Mississippi State. KJ Jefferson, who now suits up for UCF, after five seasons at Arkansas presents a dual-threat challenge to Denson and the Gators defense.
Nico lamaleava (Tennessee), Carson Beck (Georgia), Quinn Ewers (Texas), Jaxson Dart (Ole Miss) and D.J. Uiagalelei (Florida State). Under those circumstances, Denson will see a myriad of looks, motion and responsibilities. In his corner, the speed, coverage instincts and ball skills of a corner, in a safety.
Long Plan
With a daunting schedule ahead, filled with explosive offenses, Sharif Denson should sit right in the middle of the action. In fact, whenever the season defensive highlight film streams, he will have a prominent role.
The law of averages and talent state that with many passes, the chances for deflections and interceptions increase. Despite the talent assembled weekly on offense. Denson should balance a relaxed approach and aggressively compete for every pass thrown his way.
The STAR position also serves as an eraser, making sure that nothing occurs behind him. Before the first game, and with the ability to affect every Florida game, Sharif Denson can prove that he's a STAR after all.