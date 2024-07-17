Florida Gators Cormani McClain a Target of Heightened Scrutiny
Recently, any day that ends in the letter 'y' finds not only media but fans speculating about Florida Gators transfer Cormani McClain. The question isn't as to what occurred, but why. For a player that enters his sophomore year at a school thousands of miles away from his original institution.
People stay weirdly fixated on a player that currently sits rather low on the depth charts. Still, reading the accusations and false narratives feel like more bored offseason discussion than actual facts about the former 5-star recruit.
Still A Gator
Through denials from his representative and a Florida assistant coach, McClain remains a member of the team. So, why the wild narrative. Honestly, July represents the dead season of college football media. As a result, clicks need clicking and views need viewing.
That is to say that there no better way to generate buzz than a story involving a player and misconduct. Tuesday morning, McClain participated in early workouts. If Florida sought to rid the program of McClain, he would receive information.
The "Misdeeds"
Basically, McClain turned up late to workouts according to reports. Now, nothing involving the police or misconduct involving students. Granted, showing up to offseason workouts matters. It builds not only the mind, but the players bond over the work. Apparently, McClain did not arrive in a timely matter.
On the outside, to some, these acts are unforgivable. Those voices live beyond the walls and know exclusively what people inside tell them. Yes McClain, if he does not come to practice on time, needs to run, and run often. Is this offense worthy of banishment from the team. You do not cut a blue-chip player based on alleged tardiness. This is not third grade.
Historical Parallel
In 1993, Dallas Cowboys head coach Jimmy Johnson cut linebacker John Roper. His offense? Sleeping during a film session. Nothing more, just dozing during a meeting. The same time period saw star wide receiver Michael Irvin engage in activities of the botanically generated realm and let's just say, lenient dating policies. His penalty? Nothing. Why? In all honesty, Michael Irvin, standout receiver means more to the teams overall than John Roper. Players are not treated equally. Forget what recycled cliche that you may hear. With greater talent, comes greater tolerance.
McClain would possibly skate on something that a walk-on would see the door about. Don't blame the coaching staff. The tradition dates back decades. Former Oakland Raiders head coach Tom Flores allowed his star players to carouse on Bourbon Street right before a Super Bowl. Same thought pattern. Unfair? Of course, but life is not, nor will ever be fair.
Final Thought
As of this writing, Cormani McClain remains a Gator. Despite the musings of others, that fact remains undisputable. Rumor and the like remain just that. The school did not issue any statement and his position coach vehemently denied it.
Until any of those situations changes, please continue about your summer enjoyment and eagerly await Gators football.