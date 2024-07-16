Report: Cormani McClain's Dismissal from Florida Gators Debunked
Shortly after social media indicated that Florida Gators defensive back Cormani McClain had been dismissed from the program, multiple reports, including a statement by McClain’s agent, claim that the initial rumor is false and McClain is still with the program.
“Information being circulated about Cormani McClain is 100% false. He is on the team and doing well. Social media is crazy,” wrote Hector Rivas of Disruptive Sports, who happens to be McClain’s agent.
On Tuesday, south Florida-based media member PolkWay had made a post claiming that McClain, who transferred from Colorado in the offseason, was no longer with the Gators but had a chance to return to the team.
However, multiple reports from various media members and a post from Florida secondary coach Will Harris had claimed the initial report was false.
“Not true!!!” Harris said in a post to his X account.
Additionally, Tampa Bay Times reporter Matt Baker, 247 Sports’ Brandon Marcello and On3’s Zach Aboverdi all reported that the rumors regarding McClain’s dismissal were false.
Tuesday’s rumors come in the midst of other recent news regarding McClain’s status with the team. Previously, multiple reports indicated that McClain had either been late or absent from multiple team events including workouts and meetings.
However, Tuesday’s reports indicate that McClain had improved and is doing really well with the program.
McClain, who previously was recruited by Florida in high school before committing to Miami, flipped his pledge to Colorado ahead of Deion Sanders’s first season leading the program.
However, his time there was short-lived as he transferred to Florida in May after one season with Colorado. He joined the Gators as a preferred walk-on.
“I’m always in prayer for young men, and I want the best for them,” said Sanders of McClain on DNVR Buffs Live. “And I pray to God that he goes to a program that challenges him as well as holds him accountable and develops him as a young man. Unfortunately, we weren’t the program that could accomplish that.”
Meanwhile, Florida head coach Billy Napier will speak at the SEC Media Days in Dallas on Wednesday afternoon, and anticipation is now brewing if he’ll have anything to say regarding Tuesday’s reports.