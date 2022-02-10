RB Dameon Pierce Talks NFL Hopes, UF Workload at Senior Bowl

Former Florida Gators running back Dameon Pierce will take his talents to the NFL, and recently spoke with LockedOnJaguars host Tony Wiggins at the Senior Bowl.

It wasn't always sunshine and rainbows for former Florida Gators running back Dameon Pierce, but you wouldn't know that by talking with him or seeing how he played on the gridiron.

Slated to be selected in the 2022 NFL Draft later this year, Pierce has quickly become one of the top names as far as running backs are concerned in the pool. His tough-running, quick burst and vision are all traits he showed while at Florida that translates perfectly to the pro game.

Still, Pierce was often overlooked while at UF. Not due to his ability, but because of how often he was forced to split carries due to a rotation-centric model the Gators utilized during his four years at the university.

Even while bidding his time sitting behind now-New York Jets RB Lamichal Perine, who was ultimately elected in the fourth round in 2020, Pierce never got an opportunity to become the lead tailback, the bell cow at Florida, much to the chagrin of Florida fans throughout the nation.

Still, even while receiving more than 10 carries just twice this past season, Pierce never once complained, putting on the same smile and infectious personality that everyone at UF grew to love. That's just how Pierce is wired.

Even with a lack of extensive carries, Pierce was one of the best offensive players for Florida last year, rushing for 574 yards on just 100 carries, adding a Yards Per Carry average of 5.7 yards. He added 13 rushing touchdowns and caught the ball 19 times for 216 additional yards and three touchdowns.

Speaking with LockedOnJaguars host Tony Wiggins at the Senior Bowl last month, Pierce reiterated that he never once complained about a lack of carries, as a leader, Pierce said, that wasn't how he wanted to go about things for the sake of his teammates, especially those younger than him.

"At the end of the day, you know, I had a role on my team and I embraced that role, whether it was big or small," Pierce said when asked if he ever grew frustrated with his lack of carries.

"I just tried to be an example of ... especially with me being a leader on the team, if I'm one of the older guys on the team complaining about playing time, how you think a younger guy coming in the program gonna feel?

"He gonna be like man I'm [going to] hit the portal, he don't wanna work. I really just tried to be like really lead by example for the younger guys, especially, and let them know that, man, you can all eat in a position room and just because y'all the same position don't mean it gotta be competition between each other."

That's Pierce, a fiery personality on and off the field, but never one to become selfish in nature.

To him, winning was all that was concerning to him. Even while being asked about this ad nauseam over the past year, he never once complained, hyping up his fellow teammates in the RB room such as Malik Davis and Nay'Quan Wright, the two players who routinely rotated with Pierce.

Tread on the tires is a common phrase when referring to how productive a former college RB can be in the NFL. If he has 1,500 carries in his career, perhaps he won't be as productive for as long as one that has had just 500 carries over his career. That's due to the short shelf-life of RBs considering the nature of the position.

Perhaps, then, Pierce's 329 career carries while at UF will come in handy when NFL scouts are evaluating him for their team. All 32 teams will have met with him already since that's commonplace at the Senior Bowl, so they already know the type of athlete he is.

Pierce, when asked about his lack of carries perhaps being an advantage, echoed those sentiments, perhaps it's taking the good out of a bad situation, he says.

"I try to ... even if it's a bad situation, I try to see the good in it. And that's one of them. You know, that's one of the good things that came out of the situation.

"Yeah, you know, of course, as a competitor as a football player, you know, you want to get more in touches, you want to play more, but at the end of the day, that wasn't in my control. So, I just made the best of the opportunities I was given."

Now, he will have the opportunity to showcase just that when he's selected in the NFL Draft in April. Pierce says it doesn't matter where he goes, he doesn't care and will be a fit in any NFL locker room, ultimately. "I learn quickly," he said.

Perhaps everything will work out, that's at least how he feels - an every-down back.

"Five if you need me."

