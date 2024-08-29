Florida Gators Depth Chart vs. Miami Hurricanes, Montrell Johnson Injury Update
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- As the Florida Gators are just days away from its season-opener against No. 19 Miami, the team’s first official depth chart was released Wednesday evening.
Here are the main takeaways. The full depth chart can be found below. Florida did not provide a full injury report at the time of publication.
Montrell Johnson Jr. Update
In his Wednesday evening press availability, head coach Billy Napier gave a positive update on running back Montrell Johnson Jr.’s availability for Saturday’s game. In short, Napier anticipates that the fourth-year back will play on Saturday.
Johnson Jr., who missed most of fall camp after a minor procedure on his knee, is listed as the starter ahead of Treyaun Webb on this week’s depth chart.
“This will be his fourth year with us in the system, and obviously he's been very productive,” Napier said. “He's one of the few rushers in the country that's approaching 2,500 yards. Montrell's a smart player. He's got poise. He has composure. He's one of the best practice players that we have, and he has character.
“I think the players respect him, he has voice on our team. So it definitely, you know, I think the more players that you have on the team, when you look around the room and you say, ‘You know what, I trust that guy, I trust that guy, I trust that guy.’ I think the more confidence you gain, the more players in the room that you have absolute trust in, Montrell would definitely be on that list.”
Notable Change on the Offensive Line
Only one major surprise came on this week’s depth chart, and it came on the offensive line.
Redshirt junior Kamryn Waites was named as the starter at right tackle ahead of expected starter Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson. Napier said part of the decision came down to Waites’s availability.
“He’s been healthy, for one. We’ve always had a ton of confidence in him. He’s finally had an opportunity to be healthy and take the reps,” he said.
Napier also indicated that Waites will play both inside and outside. He’s listed as the third-string right guard.
“I think he’s always been a guy we felt had a good future,” Napier said. “He was able to play a little bit at the end of last year. I think that’s helped him going into the offseason. But we also have several other guys that I think are capable at that position.”
From left to right, Austin Barber, Knijeah Harris, Jake Slaughter and Damieon George Jr. round out the starters.
The “Or’s”
The Gators list nine total starting positions as “or” on the first depth chart of the season, meaning there isn’t a clear-cut starter. It should be noted that all of the “or’s” are listed in numerical order on the depth chart.
Notably, Arizona State transfer Elijhah Badger is listed as an “or” alongside incumbent starter Kahleil Jackson. It is the only offensive starting position listed as an “or.”
Defensively, six starting spots are listed as “or.” To no surprise, the STAR position with Sharif Denson and Aaron Gates and the end spot with Caleb Banks and Joey Slackman do not have a clear starter.
It should be noted Denson and Banks are the first players listed.
At the “F” position, Tyreak Sapp, Kamran James and Tyreak Sapp are listed as starters ahead of freshman LJ McCray. Opposite “F” at the JACK spot, expected starter TJ Searcy is listed as a co-starter with George Gumbs Jr.
Searcy is coming off a strong debut season where he was named to the All-SEC freshman team, while Gumbs Jr. has been considered a sleeper on the team after a strong fall camp.
At linebacker, former South Carolina Gamecock Grayson Howard and veteran Derek Wingo are co-starters. Howard was long-expected to be the clear-cut starter opposite of Shemar James.
“Yeah, big, rangy, heavy handed, great communicator, just goes about his business,” Napier said of Howard. “He’s a worker. He does extra. He’s consumed. He’s a great teammate.”
Finally, Napier has given no indication of who will be the Gators’ return man outside of who’s been working at the two spots. Wednesday’s depth chart gave much of the same.
At kick returner, Montrell Johnson Jr., Badger, Jadan Baugh and Ja’Kobi Jackson are listed as “or.”
Badger provides the most experience at the spot after recording 578 yards on kickoff returns a year ago with a 28.9-yard average per return.
Meanwhile, to no surprise, Eugene Wilson III and Chimere Dike are co-starters at punt returner. Dike outranks Wilson III in experience.
“I think special teams are huge, making plays on special teams, being able to impact on all three phases and win all three phases of teams. So anywhere the coaches need me, I'll do that,” he said during fall camp. “I have some return experience, and definitely something I'm willing to add to the team."
However, Wilson III may provide more explosiveness and has relished at the opportunity to change the game at that spot.
“Being a part of a return game, I most definitely think I have control of the game,” he said. “I feel like, especially in our past, we've had a lot of returners that, you know, had the game in their hands just off of returns, punt returns, kick returns. So just being able to have that aspect to change the game, I feel like something I really look forward to.”