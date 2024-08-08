Florida Gators Edge Tyreak Sapp Reveals Key Change in 2024
Football, in its purest essence transforms strangers into family. At the same time, the competition to start for a team like the Florida Gators remains high. Players will congregate in a friendly manner, but they play to compete, during practice and in games.
You don't pad up in the Florida sun for laughs. For redshirt junior edge rusher Tyreak Sapp, heated competition does not wither the bonds of playing for a purpose. Sapp and Justus Boone play the exact same position.
That doesn't affect their friendship and roles as leaders on the Florida defense. Sapp spoke extensively during media availability on August 6 about finding the balance between teammate and competitor.
The Wonder Twins
If you are old enough to understand that reference, you also probably turn your car stereo down to read street signs. Anyway, it refers to two superheroes that share a telepathic bond. Sapp expanded on this point a bit further, as it pertains to Justus Boone.
“I feel like it’s almost like we got so close it almost became a telepathic relationship. It’s crazy. When he gets on the field, I feel like I almost know what he’s about to do. I can kind of feel me playing through him. I just love it when he’s out there because me and him give that same effort, he goes hard, he has a motor and he understands the game. "
Boone sits in direct competition with Sapp. Each wants to be the gamechanger, the one that changes the outcome of a game, the dominant pass rusher. Yet, not only do they share the role, each continues to buy into splitting snaps.
Say whatever you will about Billy Napier's won/loss record or the pressure to win he faces, but having two players that could easily go to another FBS school and immediately start, buy in, is wild. Especially players that predated his arrival. The embodiment of " we over me" sounds trite. Yet, these two players really talk it like they walk it.
Renewed Energy
After playing a couple years at a school, things become stale, old hat. Yet, the 2024 Florida Gators football team encountered something different. Sapp articulates the changes and what those changes brought to the structure of the team.
“It’s a rhetorical question but it’s the one that everyone thinks about and it’s the strength and conditioning staff," Sapp said on a key difference this year. "Coach T Miles and the way he’s pushed us through this summer, through this offseason and the role he took. He understood the assignment and he went about it. One thing he made sure to tell us was that he’s going to hold us to the standard whether we like it or not. "
Tyler Miles received a promotion to Director of Strength and Conditioning. As a result, the program entrusted him with making absolutely sure that the Gators will take the field in the best possible football shape. Miles, from the jump, expressed his expectations of the players and Sapp took to it. Hitting the weight room centers personal accountability. A leader like Sapp ensures that the younger players follow.
Big Picture
With another year after this potentially, Tyreek Sapp could return to Gainesville. Yet, if he plays well enough, he could hear his name called next year in Green Bay, home of the 2025 NFL Draft. Either way, whether he plays thirteen or thirty snaps, Tyreek Sapp sounds ready. He doesn't mind competition from his best friend or getting a superset in the weight room.