Former Gators RB Coach Jabbar Juluke Finds New Home

After being a targeted by both Texas and Kentucky, former Florida Gators running backs coach Jabbar Juluke has made his decision.

Juluke, who spent the last four seasons with the Gators, will head to Texas as the associate head coach for offense and running backs coach, the program announced Friday. Juluke was first reported to not be retained on Jon Sumrall's staff at Florida on Monday.

Welcome to the Forty, Jabbar Juluke 🤘 pic.twitter.com/Mkiw7T9woo — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 12, 2025

Juluke was one of Florida's top assistants in his four-year stint, leading multiple star running backs such as Montrell Johnson Jr., Trevor Etienne, Ja'Kobi Jackson and, most notably, Jadan Baugh. This past season, Baugh became the first Gator to hit 1,000 yards rushing in a season since 2015, headlined by a 266-yard effort against Florida State.

He also was one of Florida's top recruiters, helping land a four-star in every class in Etienne (2022), Treyaun Webb (2023), Baugh and KD Daniels (2024) and Duke Clark and Byron Louis (2025).

Now at Texas, Juluke will face off against his old team when the Gators travel to Austin on Oct. 17 to play the Longhorns. Florida defeated Texas, 29-21, this past season after a blowout 49-17 loss in 2024.

Florida Gators Staff Changes Under Sumrall

Juluke's move to Texas comes as the Gators begin to build its coaching staff under defensive coordinator Brad White and offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner.

So far, Sumrall has retained defensive line coach Gerald Chatman and is set to add former Gator Phil Trautwein as the offensive line coach.

Replacing Juluke, Florida has interviewed former Auburn offensive coordinator Derrick Nix, who recently visited Gainesville for two days. However, he is also being pursued by Alabama for a role on Kalen DeBoer's staff.

As far as the 2024 staff goes, Juluke is one of six former staffers to either find new homes or be close to finalizing a deal with a new program.

former coordinators Ron Roberts (Arkansas) and Russ Callaway (Tulane) as well as former assistants in linebackers coach Robert Bala (James Madison), corners coach Deron Wilson (Arkansas) and special teams coordinator Joe Houston (LSU) have all been tabbed to land at new schools.

Non-retained coaches who have not had their next stops reported include offensive line coaches Rob Sale and Jonathan Decoster as well as receivers coach Billy Gonzales, while other assistants in quarterbacks coach Ryan O'Hara, edge rushers coach Mike Peterson, safeties coach Vinnie Sunseri and strength and conditioning coordinator Tyler Myles.

After being introduced as the next head coach last week, Sumrall said his staff would have a mix of existing staffers, staffers he worked with at prior stops and staffers he has never worked with before.

"I don't hire a staff off of who are my buddies," he explained. "I hire a staff based upon what is the absolute best group of people we can put together to serve and develop our players and win championships at that place."

