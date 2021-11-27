Florida vs. FSU: Info, Odds, Where to Watch and More

Everything you need to know before the Gators and Seminoles face off in The Swamp.

The regular-season finale is here and it provides bowl game implications are on the line for both programs: The Florida State Seminoles travel to Gainesville, Fla. on Saturday to take on the Florida Gators in a renewal of the typically annual Sunshine Showdown.

Florida Gators (5-6) vs. Florida State Seminoles (5-6)

Where: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, Fla.

When: Saturday, Nov. 27 at 12:00 P.M. ET

Watch: ESPN | Also available on fuboTV

Weather: 60°, partly cloudy with a zero percent chance of precipitation at kickoff, per Weather.com.

Radio: Gators IMG Sports Network, Sirius Channel: 137 / 190 [XM]

Odds: Florida is considered a three-point favorite, per Sports Illustrated Sportsbook. The over/under is set at 59 points.

Series history: Florida leads, 36-26-2. The Gators defeated the Seminoles by a score of 40-17 when the programs last met in November 2019. The annual rivalry game was canceled in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The rundown

A nightmare of a 2021 regular season comes to an end on Saturday for Florida, as the Gators will welcome their arch, in-state rival Florida State Seminoles into The Swamp with bowl game eligibility on the line for both programs.

While the eyes of Florida faithful are on their phones, waiting for an announcement on the UF next head coach following Dan Mullen's ousting from the position, the Gators have a game to play, in a rivalry renewed with a goal of sending the team's seniors out on a high note.

Florida State, meanwhile, has been trending toward ending the year with momentum over its last seven games, going 5-2 in that stretch. The Seminole are just as anxious to beat the Gators as UF is to defeat FSU, as Florida State has not topped Florida since 2017 when a five-game winning streak was snapped.

Florida State, meanwhile, has been trending toward ending the year with momentum over its last seven games, going 5-2 in that stretch. The Seminole are just as anxious to beat the Gators as UF is to defeat FSU, as Florida State has not topped Florida since 2017 when a five-game winning streak was snapped.