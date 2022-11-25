Skip to main content

Florida vs. Florida State: Info, Odds, Where to Watch and More

Everything you need to know before Florida vs. Florida State in the Gators' regular-season finale.

It's the final week of the 2022 regular season, and while it's been a campaign filled with ups and downs for first-year Florida head coach Billy Napier, the Gators have an opportunity to upset their in-state rival Florida State Seminoles on Friday night in the Sunshine Showdown.

A victory would extend the Gators' winning streak over the Seminoles to four games dating back to the 2018 season, but it wouldn't come easy. 

The Seminoles are one of the hottest teams in the country currently, riding a four-game winning streak and having defeated those opponents by a combined score of 173-39. FSU owns a top-20 offense and defense in both yards and points this season, making it one of the more well-rounded squads in the nation.

You can find everything you need to know about Florida vs. Florida State below. 

Florida Gators (6-5, 3-5 SEC) vs. Florida State Seminoles (8-3, 5-3 ACC)

Where: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, Fla.

When: Friday, November 25 at 7:30 pm ET

Watch: ABC | fuboTV (start your free trial)

Weather: 66° and cloudy with a 24 percent chance of precipitation, per Weather.com.

Radio: Gators IMG Sports Network, Sirius Channel: 387

Odds: Florida is considered a 10-point underdog against Florida State, according to the Sports Illustrated Sportsbook. The over/under is set at 57.5 points.

Series history: Florida leads, 37-26-2. The Gators defeated the Seminoles by a score of 24-21 when the programs last met on November 27, 2021.

