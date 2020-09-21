SI.com
Florida Gators Remain Locked in at No. 5 in Lastest AP Top 25 Poll

Demetrius Harvey

Released Sunday, the Florida Gators held its position as one of the top-five programs in the nation in the latest AP Top 25 Poll, just a little under a week until the team kicks off its first game of the season agianst Ole Miss on Sept. 5.

Coming in at No. 5, the Gators ranked just after Georgia (4), Oklahoma (3), Alabama (2) and Clemson (1). The AP has yet to add the Big 10, who is expected to begin its season in October after initially declaring the season posponed until 2021 at the earliest. With that, the poll is sure to change as the weeks move on.

Florida will be one of the top teams in the nation, at least in the SEC this season as they look to carry over their 11-2 finish from a year ago.

In the SEC, the Gators ranked third behind the aformentioned Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide. Meanwhile, Florida ranked ahead of several SEC teams such as Abururn (9), Texas A&M (10), Tennessee (16) and Kentucky (23).

The Gators remain to be the only intitution that is ranked top-10 in both football and academics, which head coach Dan Mullen has made sure to remind people of during his weekly media sessions.

"You look at us being the No. 6th ranked public university in America’s pretty special," Mullen said last week. "Again, continue to be the only school in America that’s a top-10 academic school in the public universities and top 10 in football, which is a pretty special, special deal. So really excited about that. We take a lot of pride here at Florida in being the best of the best, not just on the field but off the field."

The Gators have yet to take the field, however, they have some of the most Preseason All-SEC players with eight, including two first-team All-SEC players in quarterback Kyle Trask and tight end Kyle Pitts.

Florida will officially begin game week, heading into Oxford to take on Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels. 

Here is the full list of the AP Top 25 with the exception of the Big 10 and Pac 12:

1. Clemson (2-0)

2. Alabama

3. Oklahoma (1-0)

4. Georgia

5. Florida

6. LSU

7. Notre Dame (2-0)

8. Texas (1-0)

9. Auburn

10. Texas A&M

11. North Carolina (1-0)

12. Miami (2-0)

13. UCF (1-0)

14. Cincinnati (1-0)

15. Oklahoma State (1-0)

16. Tennessee

17. Memphis (1-0)

21. BYU (1-0)

19. UL Lafayette (2-0)

20. Virginia Tech

25. Pittsburgh (2-0)

22. Army (2-0)

23. Kentucky

24. Louisville (1-1)

25. Marshall (2-0)

