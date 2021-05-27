CBS Announces Game Times for Florida-Georgia, Alabama-Florida Matchups

While its still months away, a couple of the Florida Gators' matchup times have officially been revealed as CBS announced its schedule for the upcoming season.

The Florida Gators will officially be playing the Georgia Bulldogs in its annual Florida-Georgia matchup on Oct. 30 at the 3:30 p.m. ET time slot. That's been the typical time set for that game in the past, and it's not different this year for the Worlds Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party.

The game will take place in Jacksonville, as is the tradition at TIAA Bank Field.

Last season, Florida faced off against Georgia on Nov. 7 with the Gators taking home the victory for the first time since 2016, defeating the Bulldogs 44-28. The Gators won without its best offensive weapon in tight end Kyle Pitts who was knocked out of the contest at halftime.

CBS would announce the time and date for the team's matchup against Alabama, too. The game is currently also set for 3:30 p.m. ET, a rematch of the SEC Championship game this past season. The Gators would go on to lose that game 52-46 in what would be a near-comeback for Florida that would fall just short.

The Gators will open up SEC play against Alabama on Sept. 18 in what will be the SEC Game of the Week.

Alabama will be making the trek to Gainesville for the first time since 2011.

The Gators will enter this season with plenty of promise and intrigue as it makes a dramatic change on offense, moving on from quarterback Kyle Trask who was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in this year's draft.

He will be replaced by redshirt junior quarterback Emory Jones, a dual-threat, and a quarterback that will be much different in playstyle than Trask. For Florida, winning at least one of these matchups will be crucial for its season's success.

While the odds are stacked up against them to win both, it wouldn't come as a surprise as bigger upsets have happened over the years, especially within the SEC.