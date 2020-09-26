Florida Gators vs. Ole Miss Rebels Live Blog and Updates

Florida Gators football is back, baby!

The Gators are set to kickoff their 10-game, SEC-only 2020 schedule today in Oxford, Miss., against the Ole Miss Rebels and new head coach Lane Kiffin. Just over six months following the sports world shutdown amid the coronavirus pandemic, we've finally made it to football, seemingly, safely.

Now, each team will be tested following an extended offseason that did not include a spring camp. That factor hurts both squads, but continuity on Florida's staff could provide a major advantage as Kiffin received little-to-no time to install his schemes and system before the pandemic.

We'll be providing live updates throughout the Florida vs. Mississippi game today here on our weekly live blog. Scores, big plays, injuries, highlights: If you're looking for information and to constantly be kept in the loop on Gators vs. Rebels, this is the place to be today.

This story will be updated regularly.

LIVE BLOG AND UPDATES

12:10 P.M.: On Ole Miss' opening drive, quarterback Matt Corral has targeted quarterback John Rhys Plumlee on consecutive passes, the first was incomplete a bit downfield and the second was caught and turned into a short gain. Talk about getting creative.

12:02 P.M.: Officially, the Gators will play without defensive tackle Kyree Campbell, safety Brad Stewart, defensive end Dante Lang, BUCK rush end Jeremiah Moon, and safety Quincy Lenton, offensive lineman Ethan White, cornerback Ethan Pouncey, wide receiver Jordan Pouncey, returner Fenley Graham, defensive tackle Lamar Goods, defensive lineman Lucas Alonso, athlete Joshua Tse, and athlete Kevin Johnson.

11:55 A.M.: ESPN's College Gameday Picks! The latest line is 14 and the latest over/under is 58.8, per ESPN.

Desmond Howard: Florida

David Pollack: Florida

Kirk Herbstreit: Florida

Lee Corso: Florida

Guest picker Jon "Stugotz" Weiner: Florida "by three touchdowns".

It's a sweep!

11:50 A.M.: Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin expects his offense to be "exciting" and "ready to play", he said on ESPN College Gameday.

11:45 A.M.: Kickoff is in 15 minutes. In case you missed it, check out our staff predictions and takes for Florida vs. Ole Miss! Click here.

11:29 A.M.: Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen just spoke pre-game in Oxford about the warm reception he received from the Ole Miss fans today:

11:00 A.M.: Nick de la Torre of GatorTerritory reports from Oxford that Kyree Campbell, Brad Stewart, linebacker Derek Wingo and BUCK starting rush end Jeremiah Moon are not on the field currently in pre-game warm-ups.

10:10 A.M.: Defensive tackle Kyree Campbell and safety Brad Stewart, both seniors, have been added to Florida's depth chart this morning, according to Nate Gabler of SI's The Grove Report. Both players were left off of Monday's two-deep, however, head coach Dan Mullen said that both would be available when asked by media on Wednesday.

Campbell is listed as the No. 2 nose tackle, behind T.J. Slaton. Stewart is the No. 2 STAR nickel cornerback, behind C.J. McWilliams.

Friday, 9:30 P.M.: Ole Miss has reportedly named Matt Corral its starting quarterback, over John Rhys Plumlee. Expect both players to see significant action against the Gators, however.