QB Graham Mertz Announces Transfer to Florida Gators

The Gators have their bridge piece at quarterback, it seems, as Wisconsin transfer Graham Mertz officially announced Florida as his new home on Wednesday evening.

The development confirms reports of his intention to transfer to Florida from late Tuesday evening.

He comes to UF with two seasons is eligibility remaining.

Following the departure of quarterback Anthony Richardson to the 2023 NFL Draft, and the dismissal of backup Jalen Kitna, the Gators were in the market to bring in a transfer signal caller to serve as a bridge for Billy Napier’s second year while incoming freshman Jaden Rashada progresses into a game-ready option.

Playing at Wisconsin for four seasons — and serving as the Badgers' starting signal-caller in all three years — Mertz compiled 5,332 passing yards, 38 touchdowns and 26 interceptions on just under 60% completion.

The Gators believe they can maximize his skill set in their system.

His initial production projected an illustrious career with the Badgers, but he was unable to realize the expectations he set over his first few performances throughout his time in Madison, Wisc.

As a result, the Mission, Kan. native hit the open market this offseason looking for a fresh start. Napier and Co. presented that opportunity for him in Gainesville.

He took them up on the opportunity.

During his press conference on Wednesday, just before Mertz announced his commitment to Florida, Napier updated the standing of the quarterback position.

“There’s no question we anticipate adding a player in that room through the portal,” he said when asked about the state of the position. “We like to definitely have four scholarship players. We do intend to add a preferred walk-on as well in that room to give us five players for the spring and next year and really feel good about that situation.

“So, all those guys will be able to be here for the entire off-season program, which will be a big deal. But definitely anticipate taking another player.”

Mertz will likely compete with returning backup Jack Miller III and the true freshman Rashada for the starting quarterback spot next season. However, he enters as the favorite to earn the nod at the position at this early juncture.

Possessing talents as a true pocket passer, Mertz leaves a lot to be desired on the ground but showed the willingness to run the football when asked to do so at his previous stop.

That bodes well for Florida as they’ll look to complement a stout rushing attack by pushing the ball downfield in play-action concepts again next season.

He joins defensive lineman Caleb Banks as the only confirmed transfer into the Florida program, although more are expected in the coming weeks.

