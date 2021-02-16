Florida Gators 2021 Roster Outlook: Linebackers

What do the Gators linebackers bring to the table in 2021, and how can it improve from a lackluster showing in 2020?

Following a poor showing in 2020, the Florida Gators return a near-identical unit to the linebackers group in 2021.

Only losing backups James Houston IV and Jesiah Pierre to the transfer portal following the season's close, there is no lack of experience at linebacker for the upcoming year, and in return no excuses for poor chemistry.

Providing opportunities to sprinkle in a multitude of options in search of the playmakers needed to make game-changing plays at the second level, the room for creativity for linebacker duos makes up for the overall uninspiring turnover at the spot.

After previously reviewing each contributor's performance at the linebacker position for Florida during the 2020 season, it's time to wrap up the defensive side of the football by previewing the linebacker unit's outlook in 2021. Each positional outlook story will feature starting projections from AllGators.

Previous roster outlooks: Quarterbacks; running backs; wide receivers; tight ends; offensive line; defensive line/BUCK rush end; secondary

Starters

Middle (Mike) Linebacker: Ventrell Miller

The linebacker unit as a whole in 2020 was poor, but the individual performance of Ventrell Miller provided a leader and run-stopping presence to the Gators defense.

With the Gators being fortunate to return someone of Miller’s caliber in 2020, the unquestioned field general — a role that he occupied well for the most part — will provide a necessary consistency as the defense looks to improve.

Replacing David Reese II as the anchor in the middle, Miller had big shoes to fill when it came to occupying the spot as the defense's primary communicator. Accounting for 86 total tackles (a mark that led the team), 3.5 sacks, three pass breakups and one fumble recovery, the production seen from Miller surpassed the expectations of many in the areas of the run game.

While his middling coverage skills occasionally created discombobulation on the backend, what looks to be an improved secondary should grant Miller less responsibility in that area in 2021. Instead, he will look to continue wreaking havoc down towards the line of scrimmage.

Weak-side (Money) linebacker: Mohamoud Diabate or Amari Burney

The reason for concern.

While there was significant turmoil surrounding the 2020 version of the Money linebacker for the Florida Gators, the abundance of athletes returning to the fold in 2021 presents Florida with an intriguing amount of experience to utilize.

Starting in four games as a weak-side linebacker last season, rising redshirt senior Amari Burney made his long-awaited debut as a frequently-utilized piece in the Gators defense.

Accounting for 45 tackles, two sacks, and one interception on the season, Burney failed to perform at the level necessary to impact the unit. In the new season, there is little belief that the jump in his play will earn the starting spot; however, it’s not an impossibility.

Instead, the battle for the starting position looks to be leaning in favor of rising junior linebacker Mohamoud Diabate.

Significantly known for his prowess in getting after the quarterback from the edge — highlighted by his three-sack performance against Vanderbilt in 2019 — Diabate made the shift to weak-side linebacker last season and will likely stay there as time moves on.

Despite showing more signs of excellence as a BUCK, Diabate's athleticism in free-range situations allowed him to tally the second-most tackles on the team last season with 67.

As a continuously improving run-stopper, Diabate has the ability to come into his own at the Money position. While it may have looked like a square peg trying to be plugged into a round hole, the presence of Diabate on the field alone is enough for the Gators to move forward, feeling comfortable with him on the weak-side of the formation.

All in all, this is a position that should see a number of players manning it throughout the year. No matter who the starter is, a consistent rotation based on offensive personnel could be in order.

Depth

The depth of the Gators' linebacker unit in 2021 could be the difference-maker between a repeat of last season's underperformance and an uptick in the position's production.

Highlighted by the likes of redshirt sophomore Ty’Ron Hopper and redshirt freshman Derek Wingo — two players that drew significant calls for more playing time in 2020 — the talent the two carry brings a necessity for more usage.

In his limited time, Hopper accounted for 13 tackles and half a sack throughout the oft-tumultuous season.

In a year that will provide more opportunities for development (including the presence of a spring camp), the usage of Hopper and Wingo alike should skyrocket from that of last season as a consistent rotation of the weak-side position begins.

Behind them are two more returning faces from previous years in the form of Lacedrick Brunson and David Reese. Each enduring their own battles throughout the 2020 season, Brunson and Reese saw little roles in the defense, a story that looks to be rewritten in the upcoming year, barring any unforeseen injuries at the position.

With an added emphasis in the 2021 recruiting cycle to bolster a somewhat lacking linebacker room, the Gators added Chief Borders, Diwun Black and Jeremiah Williams to the fold.

With Black coming in following two years of community college, the once highly coveted recruit of Dan Mullen immediately brings an elite playmaker to the unit upon his arrival.

The only question is: Will UF give him enough playing time to allow him to shine?

Borders and Williams, on the other hand, are straight out of the high school ranks. Despite providing desirable talent, the 2021 season will likely consist of a grace period before their first meaningful snaps of their collegiate careers.

Final thoughts

The recipe for success going into next season is simple for this linebackers group: Young players need to play more.

If the Gators are to feature a consistent rotation at the weak-side linebacker spot, the spark they need to right the ship where the position is concerned can be provided by the likes of Hopper, Wingo, or even Black.

While the unit doesn’t look to be dominant on paper, the mix and match possibilities that the group provides and the potential it carries creates a good issue for struggling defensive coordinator Todd Grantham to have.

If the Gators look to turn the page on one of the worst defenses in school history in 2021, it stops and starts at the second level with the linebacker position. While the depth pieces UF holds look to be a bright spot, the need for improvement from the starters looms large moving forward.