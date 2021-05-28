Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballRecruitingBasketballBaseballSI.com
Search

Kickoff Times for Florida Gators vs. FAU, USF Revealed

Two more kickoff times are locked into the Florida Gators 2021 football schedule.
Author:
Publish date:

Mark your calendars!

After the kickoff times for the two biggest games on Florida's 2021 schedule were unveiled on Wednesday, another two matchups have been locked in for the Gators in 2021. 

To begin the year, Florida will host Florida Atlantic at 7:30 P.M. on Sept. 4, aired on SEC Network. The following week, UF will travel to face South Florida at noon on Sept. 11, and that game can be viewed on ABC.

The Gators own a 3-0 all-time record against the FAU Owls, and defeated the USF Bulls in their lone matchup in 2010.

You can find Florida's schedule in its entirety below, with times and TV stations included for applicable matchups.

  • Sep. 4: Florida Atlantic (Gainesville, Fla.), 7:30 PM, SEC Network
  • Sep. 11: @ South Florida (Tampa, Fla.), 12:00 PM, ABC
  • Sep. 18: Alabama (Gainesville, Fla.), 3:30 PM, CBS
  • Sep. 25: Tennessee (Gainesville, Fla.)
  • Oct. 2: @ Kentucky (Lexington, Ky.)
  • Oct. 9: Vanderbilt (Gainesville, Fla.)
  • Oct. 16: @ Louisiana State (Baton Rouge, La.)
  • Bye week
  • Oct. 30: Georgia (in Jacksonville, Fla.), 3:30 P.M., CBS
  • Nov. 6: @ South Carolina (Columbia, S.C.)
  • Nov. 13: Samford (Gainesville, Fla.)
  • Nov. 20: @ Missouri (Columbia, Mo.)
  • Nov. 27: Florida State (Gainesville, Fla.)

USATSI_15244477_168388329_lowres (1)
Football

Kickoff Times for Florida vs. FAU, USF Revealed

USATSI_13856143_168388329_lowres (1)
Recruiting

Highlights: Gators CB Commit Julian Humphrey

Montinar
Recruiting

CB Julian Humphrey Commits to the Gators

USATSI_15380605_168388329_lowres(1)
Football

Gators QB Emory Jones Heisman Trophy Odds Revealed

USATSI_15880634_168388329_lowres(1)(1)
Football

CBS Announces Game Times for Florida-Georgia, Alabama-Florida Matchups

Turner, Boone
Recruiting

Florida Gators 2022 Recruiting Outlook: BUCK/Defensive Ends

Gators helmet
Recruiting

Florida Gators Make the Cut for Star 2022 WR Andre Greene Jr.

USATSI_11177024_168388329_lowres (1)
Recruiting

2022 WR Jay Fair Labels Gators in Top 3, Details Recruitment