Gators vs. Bulldogs: Info, Odds, Where to Watch and More

The Florida Gators are fresh off of a bye week and have had time to diagnose their issues and mishaps committed against the LSU Tigers in a 49-42 upset loss two weeks ago.

Dan Mullen and his staff's evaluations and corrections will be put to an immediate test this afternoon, as the Gators are set to face the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs at TIAA Bank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla.

Florida Gators (4-3) vs. No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (7-0)

Where: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Fla.

When: Saturday, Oct. 30 at 3:30 P.M. ET

Watch: CBS | Also available on fuboTV

Weather: 69°, sunny with a zero percent chance of precipitation, per Weather.com

Radio: Gators IMG Sports Network, Sirius Channel: 132/192 [XM]

Odds: Georgia is favored by 14 points, per the Sports Illustrated Sportsbook. The over/under is set at 51 points.

Series history: Georgia leads, 52-44-2. The No. 8 Gators defeated the No. 5 Bulldogs by a score of 44-28 when the programs last met in November 2020.

Florida has everything to gain from a win this weekend, and nothing to lose; the exact opposite can be said for Georgia, the nation's top team that currently has a clear path to the SEC Championship.

The Gators' 2021 season has fallen apart over the last month, beginning with a road loss to Kentucky on Oct. 2 and a shocking Oct. 16 loss to an LSU team that had quietly fired its coach the day before the game. Facing a quarterback controversy, all eyes are on who Mullen will trot out at quarterback on the first series against the best defense in the country: Incumbent and inconsistent starter Emory Jones, or the intriguing and explosive freshman Anthony Richardson?

One way or another, Georgia has to enjoy being a rightful two-possession favorite over its top rival in the SEC. While Mullen's team has fallen apart at the hand of a limited passing offense and hit-or-miss defense a year removed from an SEC Championship appearance, the Bulldogs are in the conference's driver's seat as its lone remaining undefeated team.

Boasting the best defense college football has seen since Alabama in 2011, Kirby Smart and Co. aren't likely to give up over 200 yards on wheel routes as they did to Florida a year ago. Even though UF rushes and moves the ball as a whole as well as any team in the SEC, sans Ole Miss, the Gators' offense has not been tested by a defense as strong as Georgia's this year.

When the Gators have needed their offense the most this season, the unit has come up short. It's tough to imagine that changing against an elite Bulldogs squad.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.