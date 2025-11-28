Where Will Billy Napier Go? On3 Lists Former UF Coach on Small School's Hot Board
When the Florida Gators fired head coach Billy Napier, it would not have been surprising to see him take a year off and remain out of the spotlight, collecting part of his buyout. However, a recent article suggests he may return to coaching sooner than expected.
On3's Pete Nakos listed Napier as a top candidate to replace Eric Morris at the University of North Texas after Morris accepted the Oklahoma State job. Exploring this move reveals why North Texas could be a logical opportunity for Napier's next coaching chapter.
Pressure
Leaving Louisiana for Florida was a significant step up for Napier, and the pressure at UF was immediate and intense. At Florida, success is essential and brings legendary status, but only if sustained. Napier's previous success at Louisiana demonstrated his ability to build a winning program, but at Florida, he posted a 22-23 record over three-plus seasons.
This did not meet expectations.
At North Texas, Napier could rebuild his career in a setting with less pressure, where he can coach and win at his own pace without the intense scrutiny of a powerhouse program. If Napier’s teams cobble together eight wins a year and string together a couple of conference titles, no Group of Six athletic director would ever turn down that level of success.
Competition
The SEC is known for its relentless competition, where every conference game is a challenge and roster depth is crucial. During his time at Florida, Napier faced 21 ranked opponents and secured just four wins. By contrast, the level of competition at North Texas would be less daunting, with fewer high-stakes matchups.
This change could allow Napier to focus on building a successful program with more manageable competition, supporting the case for North Texas as a good fit. Plus, Texas is a fertile recruiting ground, in which every player cannot attend a Power Four institution right out of high school.
Long Term
If Napier takes a position at UNT or another Group of Five school, he can leverage his strong recruiting skills to win more games, and any weaknesses in playcalling may be less exposed. While he has extensive Power Four experience as an assistant, the role at Florida demanded a level of boldness and confidence that may not have suited him at that time.
Coaching at North Texas offers the chance to apply lessons learned in Gainesville—an environment not ideal for every coach, and potentially thrive with a fresh start. In the end, Florida and Napier are were each needed to be, away from each other and probably very happy.