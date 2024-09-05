Florida Gators Injury Updates and Depth Chart vs. Samford
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- As the Florida Gators are just days away from its Week 2 matchup against Samford, the team’s official depth chart was released Wednesday evening.
Here are the main takeaways. The full depth chart and as well as an availability report can be found below.
- QB Graham Mertz (concussion) - OUT
- WR Kahleil Jackson (undisclosed) - OUT
- CB Devin Moore (upper body) - OUT
- S Asa Turner (lower body) - OUT
- STAR Sharif Denson (undisclosed) - OUT
- DL Joey Slackman (undisclosed) - OUT
Quarterbacks
Napier confirmed that true freshman quarterback DJ Lagway would get the start over veteran Graham Mertz, due to Mertz not being fully cleared from the concussion protocol.
“Graham did not practice today. He is farther into the protocol and he's doing better, but he hasn't quite passed the final test,” Napier explained. “He's doing better, but he's not quite there yet.”
Lagway, who replaced Mertz for the entirety of the fourth quarter, went 3 of 6 for 31 yards, no touchdowns and an interception, and he led Florida on a 58-yard touchdown drive on his second drive. Napier detailed what he wanted to see from Lagway on Saturday.
"I want to see clean football,” he said. “I want to see him lead the team and execute our offense, be the point guard, distribute the ball, take what the defense gives you, throw completions, create explosive when presented opportunities, be a great communicator, respond to success and adversity throughout the game and ultimately prepare in a way that reflects the vision for what you want to accomplish on Saturday. He was sharp today."
Listed behind Lagway is Colorado State transfer Clay Millen, who will be his backup, and Yale walk-on transfer Aiden Warner.
Defensive Back Rotation
With Devin Moore, Sharif Denson and Asa Turner, who all started against Miami, out this week, the Gators will turn to Ja’Keem Jackson at corner, Aaron Gates at STAR and DJ Douglas at safety, according to the depth chart.
Napier also specifically mentioned Dijon Johnson as another who will see playing time alongside Jackson at the corner spot opposite of senior Jason Marshall Jr. Johnson only played 14 snaps in the loss to Miami.
Meanwhile, Gates, who is the expected starter, is listed as an “or” alongside Baylor walk-on transfer Alfonzo Allen Jr. Gates had 28 snaps last Saturday, two more than Sharif Denson.
“So, I think you'll just see some of those players that maybe played 12 plays will play 25 this week,” Napier said. “We've got confidence in those players, so I think it's opportunity, and they'll be ready.”
Napier said he expects Denson back shortly but did not give a timeline for either Moore or Turner.
“New” Starter at Receiver, Guys in New Spots
After being listed as an “or” alongside Kahleil Jackson, Elijhah Badger is now listed as the clear starter alongside Eugene Wilson III and Chimere Dike. Badger finished his UF debut with three catches for 43 yards with a team-high 19-yard reception.
“He's getting better,” Napier said. “I thought, in particular, he made a few plays Saturday and then I think this week you see just a little bit different level of confidence. I think he settled in a little bit. Big move for him, obviously, big game to start the year, unsure of what it would be like and then for him to experience some success I think was a positive. He’s had a good week.”
The Gators also moved Marcus Burke, who was previously working out of the slot, to the outside behind Badger and Aidan Mizell, who had been working outside, into the slot behind Dike.
“I think as those guys get more experience and have some production, they get more confident,” Napier said. “Receivers are that way in general. Ultimately, when they can have some success on the field in games, I think it just really changes their whole approach.”